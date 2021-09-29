CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AN ENCOURAGING WORD: Coping with Covid

By Pastor Jason Katen
VOICE of the Valley
 8 days ago

Dear friends, as we continue to cope with what seems to be a never-ending virus, it is important to guard the heart against fear and depression, especially young people. In May 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts increased among adolescents aged 12–17 years, especially girls. During February 21–March 20, 2021, suspected suicide attempt ED visits were 50.6% higher among girls aged 12–17 years than during the same period in 2019; among boys aged 12–17 years, suspected suicide attempt ED visits increased 3.7%. (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7024e1.htm)

AL.com

AL.com COVID-19 Town Hall focuses on grieving, coping with coronavirus deaths

(Editor’s note: This town hall series will air at 11 a.m. each Wednesday through October 6 on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Following the live broadcast, the shows will be available to watch anytime on social media or on AL.com. Recordings of the shows will be available at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, and listeners can dial toll free 1-800-472-0172 to listen. Do you have questions for the panel? Email them to Ivana at ihrynkiw@al.com, to vaccines@al.com, or send them via social media.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: 140,000 Kids Have Lost Caregivers To COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, including children and the people who care for them. A new study shows that 140,000 kids have lost a caregiver to the coronavirus. From April 2020 through June 2021, a new study shows one out of every 500 children has lost a primary or secondary caregiver. Children of racial and ethnic backgrounds are affected the most, but doctors say there are ways to help cope. “Deaths are higher than they’ve been in months. In September 90 people have died of COVID-19 in Allegheny County,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr....
PITTSBURGH, PA
