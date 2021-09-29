AN ENCOURAGING WORD: Coping with Covid
Dear friends, as we continue to cope with what seems to be a never-ending virus, it is important to guard the heart against fear and depression, especially young people. In May 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts increased among adolescents aged 12–17 years, especially girls. During February 21–March 20, 2021, suspected suicide attempt ED visits were 50.6% higher among girls aged 12–17 years than during the same period in 2019; among boys aged 12–17 years, suspected suicide attempt ED visits increased 3.7%. (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7024e1.htm)voiceofthevalley.com
