Forbidden Kingdom Tops List for Friday’s Speakeasy Stakes at Santa Anita
(Forbidden Kingdom / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) An impressive first-out winner on dirt, Richard Mandella’s Forbidden Kingdom merits top billing on grass in Friday’s $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes at Santa Anita which has attracted a field of seven juveniles, including three fillies. To be contested at five furlongs on turf, the Speakeasy is a Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifier to the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Nov. 5 at Del Mar.thepressboxlts.com
