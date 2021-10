In a soccer game where not a whole lot happens, like today, it’s often the little things that separate success from failure. And today, the master of the little things was the Fire’s 17-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. He had a relatively easy day, only being called to make one or two spectacular plays, but that was all because his positioning was exquisite. He was always in the right place and the right time, and was composed beyond his years. For all of that, Gaga wins today’s Man of the Match.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO