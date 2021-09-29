CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

'March Madness' branding will now be used for D1 women's basketball championship

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament next March will use the "March Madness" branding that the men's tournament has long used. "Women's basketball has grown tremendously over the past several years, and we remain focused on our priority of enhancing and growing the game," Lynn Holzman, vice president of women's basketball said. "The brand recognition that March Madness carries will broaden marketing opportunities as we continue that work to elevate the women's basketball championship."

