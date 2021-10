Swan Lake Pool and Sports Complex in Clarksville has something for everyone, from toddlers to grandparents. These are the best hotels nearby. At Swan Lake Pool and Sports Complex, a shaded splash pool and pop-up sprinklers will delight little folk, while older kids will want to line up for a turn at the waterslide or the diving board. The Olympic-size pool is cleared every 45 minutes for adult swim time, and lifeguards are on duty at all times. Beyond the pool, there are shaded tennis courts, baseball diamonds, a horseshoe pit and a shuffleboard court.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO