Wyoming State

Missing Hiker's Remains Found Near Same Wyoming Park As Gabby Petito's Body, Search Team Discovers Robert Lowery Who Disappeared Days Before 22-Year-Old Vlogger

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing hiker's body has been found near the national park where Gabby Petito's remains were discovered. Robert "Bob" Lowrey went missing on August 20, days before the 22-year-old vlogger was last seen alive. Article continues below advertisement. The father of two went hiking at Bridger-Teton National Forest — just...

radaronline.com

Comments / 4

Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Possessions Are Allegedly 'Still In The Laundrie Home,' Which Was Declared A 'Crime Scene' Following Discovery Of Her Body Amid Brian's Disappearance

Gabby Petito's family is convinced that her possessions are still inside the North Port, Florida, home of Christopher, Roberta, and Brian Laundrie, which was declared a "crime scene" following the discovery of the 22-year-old vlogger's body amid her 23-year-old fiancé's disappearance. Nichole Schmidt (Gabby's mother), Jim Schmidt (Gabby's stepfather), Joe...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie 'Flew Home' On August 17 Mid-Road Trip To 'Empty And Close' Storage Unit He Shared With Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie flew home mid-August to "empty and close" out a storage unit he shared with Gabby Petito because the couple was thinking about extending their cross-country road trip, according to the Laundrie family lawyer. Article continues below advertisement. Hours after the 23-year-old fugitive's sister Cassie Laundrie appeared on Good...
Ok Magazine

Brian Laundrie's Family Breaks Silence In Gabby Petito's Mysterious Death As Influencer's Uncle Cries 'Cover-Up'

Brian Laundrie’s family has broken their silence in regards to their son's fiancée Gabby Petito’s death. “May Gabby rest in peace,” the family of the person of interest in Gabby’s mysterious death said in a statement released on Wednesday, September 22. Article continues below advertisement. Following the short comment, the...
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Internet Sleuths Think They Spotted Someone Digging Near Where Human Remains Were Found

As the case surrounding missing hiker Gabby Petito heats up, the nation wants answers. Authorities announced Sunday remains found in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming were possibly those of the 22-year-old. In the hours since that revelation, web sleuths have pulled their resources – and the latest theory, if true, could be very concerning.
PUBLIC SAFETY

