CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Subaru reveals more of its upcoming first electric car, the Solterra

By Fred Lambert
electrek.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new video, Subaru reveals more of its upcoming first electric car, the Solterra, including the entire body of the electric SUV. We have been waiting a long time for Subaru to make an electric car. Earlier this year, the Japanese automaker finally announced its first all-electric vehicle: the...

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Pedal-Powered Electric Bikes

Luxury German car manufacturer BMW teased its latest electric bike concept called the ' 'i Vision Amby' ' at the IAA Mobility 2021 expo. Looking at the promotional images, the design of the 'i Vision Amby' e-bike strikes a perfect balance between the familiar and the futuristic. Still very much a functional bicycle, and unlike the ' Motorrad Vision AMBY,' this unit will require users to charge its battery manually by actually pedaling around. Once charged, however, the 2,000 Wh battery pack provides riders with over 186 miles of motorized driving distance.
BICYCLES
InsideHook

Are Electric Cars More Likely to Catch on Fire Than Gas Cars?

Electric cars still feel new even though they’ve existed in the U.S. in their current form for over a decade. They’re going to continue to feel new until a good chunk of the American population takes the electric plunge. But in 2020, EVs made up less than 0.4 percent of registered vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So it’s going to be a little while.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Suv#Solterra#Japanese#Subaru Suv
OEM Off-Highway

Deere Unveils Its First Electric Backhoe

Our colleague Wayne Grayson, Editor in Chief of ForConstructionPros.com, got a look at John Deere's prototype electric backhoe loader, the the 310 X-Tier which it unveiled at The Utility Expo 2021. John Deere announced development of this machine in January. But The Utility Expo was the first time anyone has...
CARS
InsideHook

Rolls-Royce Finally Announces Its First Electric Car: Spectre

The Spectre we’re talking about today doesn’t have anything to do with James Bond, but it does involve another historic British property: Rolls-Royce. The luxury automaker announced on Wednesday that it’s finally getting into the EV arena. Its first fully electric vehicle will be called Spectre, it will begin on-road testing soon and it will be available near the end of 2023. While this is a significant development for a company known as much for its stupendous internal combustion engines as its so-called “magic carpet ride,” the more consequential announcement is that the company plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

GM Reveals Details Of Its Ultium Electric Motors

In the old days of cars, cubic inches were the first thing on everyone’s mind. In the new world of electric cars, efficiency is the key parameter. More efficient cars go further on a single charge and may need smaller (and less expensive) batteries to meet the needs of the motoring public.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Green Car Reports

Lotus reveals lightweight basis for electric sports car, other future EVs

Lotus on Tuesday revealed the platform for a planned electric sports car, codenamed Type 135, due in 2026. Following Lotus founder Colin Chapman's maxim "simplify, and add lightness," the new platform emphasizes weight reduction. Known internally as E-Sport, the new platform was developed through Project LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture),...
CARS
Robb Report

First Ride: Why the 2022 Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle May Be the Coolest Way to Commute

If you’re not careful, the march of time can trample you pretty quickly. One day you’re stuck in gridlock and crying into your coffee, the next you’re navigating a pandemic-controlled commute where traffic is overloading computer servers more than physical roads. Though we now live in a world somewhat unrecognizable from a couple of years ago, daily driving is far from extinct. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for your tear-flavored coffee crawl. There now exists a handy two-wheeled tool that not only makes journeys fun, but can also help you become more eco-friendly and fashion-forward. Meet the...
CARS
Fox News

Here's when the first electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup will be revealed

Chevy's electric truck his heading to Las Vegas. The automaker announced on Wednesday that the first Chevrolet Silverado EV will be unveiled at CES in Sin City on January 5. The battery-powered full-size pickup will be based on the same platform as the upcoming high performance GMC Hummer EV, but will be aimed at both fleet and retail buyers, similar to the Ford F-150 Lighting that goes on sale next year.
CARS
Carscoops

Someone Should Tell Subaru That Toyota Has Shown Us What The 2023 Solterra EV Looks Like

Following last month’s drop of teaser images, Subaru has returned with a new video showing off a few more bits and pieces of their upcoming Solterra. Why Subaru continues to be cryptic about the electric crossover’s appearance is a mystery, as it’s clear as day that it differs from Toyota’s bZ4x that has been introduced and displayed all over the world in near production form as much as the BRZ does from the GR 86. [Updated 9/28/2021]
CARS
Autoblog

Subaru Solterra EV finally gets a video

Subaru's Japanese HQ released its first vid showing off the company's first EV, the Solterra, and while it's nice to finally see the crossover in motion, we're not sure why Subaru's being so flirtatious with the rollout. Everything in the video reaffirms all the evidence we have so far that this is Subaru's tweaked version of the Toyota bZ4X, and we've virtually crawled all over the Toyota already. The only mystery left is figuring out what the panel is behind the rotary knob on the center console. In every Toyota bZ4X video we've watched, there is, at most, one tiny illuminated light. In the Solterra teaser images and video, the panel is covered in lights laid out like an illuminated spreadsheet. There's also a shutline and a depression at the leading edge like it's a cover to be opened. It can't hide anything that deep, though, because of the tunnel cutout beneath.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Doesn't Think Electric Cars Need More Range

As battery technology continues to evolve, electric cars can travel more miles than ever before on a single charge, reducing range anxiety. With an EPA-rated range of 520 miles, the Lucid Air Dream Edition is now officially the longest-range electric vehicle the EPA has ever evaluated, beating the Tesla Model S by over 100 miles.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru’s Next New Cars Are Highly Anticipated And Couldn’t Be More Different

The 2023 Subaru WRX STI and 2023 Subaru Solterra are Subaru's subsequent new car launches. Is one the future and one stuck in the past? Check out ICE Vs. EV. If you are a performance enthusiast, you can't wait for the next-generation 2023 Subaru WRX STI. If you want to see the end of the internal combustion engine, you are excited about Subaru's first-ever 2023 Solterra all-electric compact SUV. The all-new Solterra arrives next spring, the redesigned STI next fall. Is the new Solterra the future, and is the 2023 performance-tuned WRX STI stuck in the past?
CARS
gmauthority.com

First Images Of Atlis XT Electric Pickup Prototype Revealed: Video

Arizona-based electric-vehicle startup Atlis Motor Vehicles has revealed the first images of its new Atlis XT all-electric work truck. When it debuts, the Atlis XT electric pickup will rival the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV. The specs for the upcoming Atlis XT include a claimed 500 miles of range and recharge...
CARS
studyfinds.org

Keeping old cars longer can help the environment more than buying new electric cars

FUKUOKA, Japan — Old cars have a poor reputation for being “gas guzzlers” which just make global warming worse. However, a surprising new study reveals trading in your old car for a brand new electric vehicle may actually be doing more harm than good. Researchers in Japan say choosing to keep and drive your older gasoline-powered car longer leads to fewer emissions entering the environment.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Citroën to Launch Its Electric AMI City Car in the U.K.

Back in May, the French automotive company Citroën entered and simultaneously changed the electric city car market with the launch of its AMI electric car. Now, the AMI is heading to the U.K. The AMI is a small two-seater EV that’s perfect for city commutes as it comes with a...
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

The Ultimate Guide to Electric Car Maintenance: Batteries, Tires, and More

The main difference between the maintenance of an electric vehicle and a gasoline car is that there's less of it. Without an internal combustion engine, there are far fewer parts in an EV to need repair or replacement. The running joke among EV owners is that all you need to maintain are windshield washer fluid and air in the tires—but there is certainly more to do than that.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy