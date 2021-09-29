CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Documentary Project Highlighting the Real People of Scarborough

By Maha Syeda
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to representation and getting it right, nothing is more important than giving back the power of narrative to the people, and that’s exactly what Scarborough Made does. The documentary project highlighting the people of Scarborough explores the theme of resilience while looking within the community to shine a real light on what it means to be from the diverse Toronto borough. This project spans over three activations to best showcase the stories and includes a mentorship program supporting eight local BIPOC youth, further giving back to the community while creating for them.

