‘Desperate choices’ this winter as three more UK energy suppliers toppled by price surge

By Rob Davies
The Guardian
 8 days ago
UK gas market prices have quadrupled in the past year, driving 12 energy companies under.

Households are facing “desperate choices” this winter, with energy bills rising by £30 a month for those who have had to switch supplier owing to a wave of energy company failures, as three more collapsed on Wednesday.

Rising gas prices have driven 12 energy companies under this year, forcing the regulator, Ofgem, to transfer 2m customer accounts to surviving suppliers. The collapse of a further three will force the regulator to move 233,000 more customer accounts, with bills expected to increase as a result.

Ofgem said Igloo Energy, Symbio Energy and Enstroga had become the latest companies to succumb to a gathering crisis that shows no sign of abating, with gas prices remaining stubbornly high amid international shortages as winter approaches.

The regulator emphasised that customers would not have any disruption to the supply of energy to their homes, adding that anyone with credit in their accounts with those companies would not lose their money.

But it will have to find a new provider for nearly a quarter of a million people through its “supplier of last resort” scheme, under which financially healthy companies take on customers from collapsed rivals.

Those that were on cheaper fixed-rate tariffs, often used by smaller, start-up energy companies to woo new customers, will see their bills increase to the government’s energy cap, which is £1,277 for a household with average usage.

A report by Citizens Advice, published today, has found that consumers who are moved to a new supplier typically pay £30 a month more than before. Advisers at the charity fear many will face fuel poverty this winter and could end up turning off their fridges and freezers, relying on hot-water bottles for warmth and requesting support to buy extra duvets and blankets.

Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Overnight price hikes will be a shock for more than a million households whose energy companies have gone bust. We’re particularly worried about those who’ll face desperate choices this winter because of the cumulative impact of soaring bills, the planned cut to universal credit and inflation.

“The government and Ofgem must guarantee that the warm home discount will be continued for people moving to new energy suppliers. People on the lowest incomes should be able to access emergency winter grants so they can stay warm in the cold months ahead.”

Earlier this week, Shell Energy took on 255,000 customers from a collapsed smaller rival, Green, while Octopus Energy has taken on 580,000 customers stranded when Avro Energy failed.

Before the latest collapses, announced on Wednesday, the number of households supplied by an energy company that had gone bust this year totalled almost 2m, forcing Ofgem into an unprecedented scramble to keep to the customer transfer system going.

Neil Lawrence, the director of retail at Ofgem, said: “We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling.

“I want to reassure customers of Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy that they do not need to worry. Under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue. If you have credit on your Enstroga, Igloo Energy or Symbio Energy account, the funds you have paid in are protected and you will not lose the money that is owed to you.

“Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you, and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.

“You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your tariff. Any customer worried about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support that is available.”

Igloo Energy is the largest of the companies that went under on Wednesday, with 179,000 customers, followed by Symbio with 48,000 and Enstroga with 6,000.

Igloo blamed high gas prices and the government’s energy price cap, which it said was a good idea but had been “designed to favour the largest suppliers”.

The Independent

Why are gas prices rising and what will it mean for households and energy firms?

Gas prices have been soaring over the last year, and earlier this week were trading at around six times the levels they were at in January.It has put pressure on businesses and will squeeze householders turning on their gas heating over the winter.– Why has there been a surge in gas prices?There is not one single cause for the shortage, but people, companies and countries generally are having to compete with each other to buy up gas.Last year countries in Europe and Asia burned through a lot of their gas reserves to heat homes during the long winter.They have therefore...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Plunge to Find Buyers

Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the $5.40 level, which is an area that has been supportive in the past and now that we have turned around the way we have, I suspect that it is only a matter of time before we go higher. After all, part of the pullback was due to Vladimir Putin suggesting that Russia was going to continue pumping natural gas at a high rate to the European Union. However, natural gas markets are extraordinarily localized, so this will have minimal to no effect on the United States.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Up to 1.5m more could struggle to pay energy bills next year

More than a million extra British households won't be able to afford to heat and power their homes next spring, according to a charity. Energy bills are expected to rise again in April to reflect the rising wholesale price of gas. National Energy Action says 1.2 million to 1.5 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arkansas Online

EU urges relief as energy prices surge

BRUSSELS -- The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc's climate change-fighting policies are fueling the problem. In recent days, France and Spain have led the charge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar

(Reuters) -British energy suppliers are grappling with soaring wholesale gas prices that have led to the collapse of a number of energy companies, forcing about 1.7 million customers so far to switch providers. Prices of wholesale gas have multiplied in recent months as economies reopen after lockdowns and rising demand...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills set to rise by £400 for millions of households in the spring as gas price soars to record high

Energy bills are set to jump by almost one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April. It would mean the cost of gas and electricity for the average home is around £1,660 per year.The unprecedented...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Business Secretary: Renewables will shield households from soaring gas bills

Consumers will be better insulated from erratic gas prices as wind and solar power start providing more energy to the UK’s households, the Business Secretary has said.Kwasi Kwarteng said that by decarbonising the UK’s power supply, the Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.“The UK so far, as many of you know, has made great progress in diversifying our energy mix. But we are still very dependent, perhaps too dependent, on fossil fuels and their volatile prices,” he told a conference organised by trade body Energy UK.We will use the wealth of Britain's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Retail footfall down a fifth on pre-pandemic with ‘sustained weakness’ in sector

Footfall in Scottish retailers last month was down by a fifth on the same period pre-pandemic as the country saw the biggest drop in shoppers in the UK outside of London.Footfall in Scotland dropped by 19.9% in September compared to the same month in 2019, compared to the UK average decline of 16.8%.In shopping centres only, the drop was 30% in September in Scotland, according to figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and retail analysis platform Sensormatic IQ.Industry bosses have expressed concern over the “stark figures”, with the “sustained weakness” in shoppers on high streets a worrying sign before...
RETAIL
The Independent

‘Significant’ price rises will continue and more energy firms will collapse, Ofgem warns

Energy regulator Ofgem has warned of “significant” price rises and more company failures in the light of soaring gas prices. Speaking at the Energy UK conference on Thursday, chair of Ofgem Jonathan Brearley said that customers will face “an extremely difficult time” as rising costs “are ultimately passed through to bills”. He also warned that the price cap will be likely to increase, saying that “it is designed to reflect fair costs and therefore will need to adjust over time to reflect the changes in fuel prices”.Mr Brearley said that more company failures were to be expected, saying: “Already we have seen twelve companies exit the market.. Given the continued volatility of the market it is likely that more suppliers will exit the market. I appreciate the difficulties of those working in those companies and for their customers.”More to follow...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Royal Mail aiming to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail has launched a drive to recruit around 20,000 seasonal workers to help with the Christmas post and increasing amounts of online shopping.Temporary jobs will be available from the end of October to early in the new year, with Parcelforce also looking for seasonal drivers and other workers.Around 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England with 1,800 in Scotland 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.Being part of delivering Christmas is a brilliant experience and one that we know offers lots of opportunities for employment and engagement in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Petrol retailers call for inquiry into fuel supply crisis

A trade body which represents thousands of fuel retailers has called for an independent inquiry into the ongoing fuel supply problems.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said that deliveries were still far too slow and that the recovery is “simply not happening quickly enough.” They also suggested that both motorists and forecourt owners need protection to prevent the crisis from occuring again.PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis. “There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 118 billion cubic feet

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 118 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 1. That was larger than the average increase of 111 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.288 trillion cubic feet, down 532 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 176 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was down 13.4 cents, or 2.4%, at $5.541 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.511 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel worries and wet weather kept shoppers at home in September

Increasingly wet weather and rising concerns over fuel and supply shortages through September dampened the recovery of pandemic-hit retailers, according to new figures.The latest monthly BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor showed that footfall across UK shopping destinations decreased by 16.8% in the five weeks to October 2 against the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.Bosses at the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said they believe some shoppers chose to stay at home due to weather conditions and concerns over access to fuel.Helen Dickinson chief executive of the BRC said: “While footfall at the start of September was strong, it...
RETAIL
newschain

Energy bills forecast to rise by 30% in 2022

Britons could see their energy bills rise by 30% next year, analysts have said. Research agency Cornwall Insight has predicted further volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of even more suppliers could push the energy price cap to about £1,660 in summer. The forecast is approximately 30% higher than...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

