Playing the Odds: Touchdown Wire's Week 4 NFL Preview

Dare we say… improvement?

After a brutal performance in Week 2, that had our fearless hero questioning everything and contemplating a return to the practice of law — which trust me, is not good for anyone — Week 3 offered a bit of a bounceback. Only the New York Giants prevented a clean sweep of the three big plays, and our hero finished the week 2-1 on the big three, and 6-7 on the rest of the games. That brings the season record to 4-5 on the big three picks of each week, and 17-26.

Look, I’m grasping for a silver lining here.

So we forge on, into the wilderness of a Week 4 slate that offers few easy selections. The three big plays are listed first, and then we dive into the rest of the games. As always, odds are provided by our friends at Tipico, picks are made against the spread, and if you play, please do so responsibility.

Buccaneers (-6.5) at Patriots

Let’s get the big one out of the way.

We knew this was going to be a huge week filled with storylines, with Tom Brady, the prodigal son, making his return to New England where it all began. But nothing could have prepared us for NBC busting out Adele for the game promo:

A: The song still bangs. I will hear no debate on that.

B: It is gonna be a long, long week.

Now having studied Brady for over two decades of my life — more on that later this week — I feel pretty confident that he wants nothing more than to go into Foxborough and light Gillette Stadium on fire. Figuratively, of course. And with the way the Patriots are playing right now, particularly on offense, I’m not betting against him.

Chiefs (-7.5) at Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to figure things out.

They get a perfect “get right opportunity” this week to do just that.

The Eagles struggled on Monday night against the Cowboys, particularly on the offensive side of the football. Jalen Hurts threw a pair of interceptions and showed that some growing pains are still in his future, and new head coach Nick Sirianni is getting some criticism for a game plan that saw the run game portion of the playbook left in the locker room. It is hard to imagine that the Eagles turn things around before Sunday.

As for the Chiefs, they are coming off two brutal losses, and have an ailing head coach to rally around. This looks like a perfect storm in their favor Sunday.

Browns at Vikings (+2.5)

Last week the Vikings were slight underdogs, getting 1.5 points at home against the Seahawks. But I picked them last week, putting my faith in Kirk Cousins, who started the season hot despite the Vikings’ pair of losses.

With that faith rewarded, I turn to Mr. Cousins once more. The Browns, fresh off a win over Justin Fields and the Bears, come to town 2.5 point favorites, but Cousins is playing incredibly well right now:

Desperate times call for desperate measures, I guess.

Jaguars at Bengals (-7.5)

While the Bengals’ 24-10 win over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers might tell us more about what is happening in Pittsburgh rather than Cincinnati, we saw flashes of what the Bengals offense can be. Joe Burrow hit former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for a pair of touchdowns, including one on a vertical concept that the two have been running since their days on the bayou.

On the other sideline we’ll see Trevor Lawrence and a Jaguars team that has been struggling a bit. They hung with the Cardinals last week for a while, but a disastrous Pick-Six on a trick play, part of a 17-point third quarter from the Cardinals, doomed them to a third-straight loss. Hard to see the Jaguars getting their first win on the road in a short week.

Colts at Dolphins (-2.5)

Which team are you more confident in right now?

The 0-3 Colts, who managed just 16 points against a Titans defense that has not exactly been the second coming of the Steel Curtain, or the Dolphins, who pushed the Raiders to overtime despite giving up one of the more fascinating safeties in league history:

At some point, the deep dive into Carson Wentz will be necessary. But for right now, I’m putting my faith into the Dolphins defense to do enough against that offense.

Texans at Bills (-16.5)

16.5 is a big number. Big. Huge.

The first thing I did when making this selection was probably the first thing you did thinking about this game. Open Google and search for “tyrod taylor injury.”

Seeing that there is currently “no timeline” for his return, I made the little check next to the Bills.

Because with Taylor in the lineup, this Texans offense looked pretty good. Sure, that came against Jacksonville, but still, it might have been enough to at least cover the spread. Now, with Davis Mills at the helm? Not feeling too confident.

Especially with 2020 Josh Allen making a return, like he did last week:

Giants at Saints (-7.5)

I’ve been riding with the Giants the past few weeks, perhaps blinded by the work that I do for Big Blue View, the SB Nation Giants community.

This is a team without a clear offensive identity, a team that has been good, but not great, on the defensive side of the football, and a team that is facing a ton of questions after a 0-3 start. Now they’ll be facing a team that sorted things out on both sides of the football last week against the Patriots.

Now, maybe the Giants figure things out. But after watching them over the past few games, and dating back to last season, I’m not placing any faith in them to do so.

Lions at Bears (-2.5)

Last year on my podcast The Scho Show, I used to preview the Saturday slate of college games with what I called the “rake scale.” The worse the slate was, the more rakes I would give, meaning you might want to skip watching the games and focus on doing some yard work.

This game is a five-rake game on that scale. If it is the only option in your area, maybe go do something else.

Still, my editors are telling me I have to make a selection. The Bears are the more talented team. They should win this game, and they might win it 7-0 on a Roquan Smith Pick-Six. Because as much as I am a believer in Justin Fields, I’m equally a non-believer in Matt Nagy. Having seen what he did with Mitchell Trubisky, and how he has handled Fields to date, why would anyone be a believer?

Go take care of those leaves.

Titans (-7.5) at Jets

This game has the makings of a 250-yard day from Derrick Henry.

The Jets are struggling on offense right now, and Zach Wilson is under near-constant pressure and making mistakes as a result. After throwing four interceptions two weeks ago in a loss to the Patriots, Wilson threw another pair of picks in last week’s loss to the Broncos. The Titans defense, while not great, will be able to get pressure on him and force a mistake or two, giving the Titans offense some short fields.

I’d imagine the Titans get a lead early, and Henry and that running game just wear down a Jets defense that has been battered by injuries. The Titans might need that, with both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones dealing with injuries.

Football Team (-1.5) at Falcons

There are two questions on the mind of nearly everyone who lives in the Washington D.C. area. First, will Congress raise the debt ceiling prior to the Thursday deadline? (This is a politics-first town after all). Second, however, is this:

What is wrong with the Football Team’s defense?

Following an offseason where everyone, including your hero, promoted the idea of a vaunted, Top-Five defense propelling the Football Team back to the playoffs, that defense has not shown up yet. Now, there are a number of problems, but they can be traced to an inability right now to get pressure with four up front, like many expected.

As a result, the team has started to try and manufacture that pressure through blitzing, putting stress on the players in the back seven.

There might be time to sort that out, and perhaps more than enough time to still win the division. The Falcons offer an opportunity for this defense to sort those issues out and get back to where people expected them to be.

Panthers at Cowboys (-4.5)

If the Panthers are indeed for real, this is a huge week to prove that idea.

The problem for them? The Cowboys might be better than we thought.

Many believed in the Cowboys offense coming into the season, with the weapons in place and the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. The tandem of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield has proved dangerous, and Kellen Moore is doing a tremendous job at scheming designs for all the weapons in that offensive huddle.

But we expected that.

What we did not expect was how well this defense was going to play. Even with the injuries up front, the addition of Micah Parsons and the excellent start to the season from Trevon Diggs has turned what was a woeful defense in 2020 into something much, much better. Dan Quinn deserves a ton of credit for how this unit is playing. They’ll get a test this week from Sam Darnold and Joe Brady, but with how well they are playing on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys should carry the day.

Seahawks at 49ers (-2.5)

In the wake of the Seahawks’ loss to the Vikings, most of the Seattle media contingent has been wondering what is wrong with the Seahawks defense. Kirk Cousins had a huge game against that unit, and now the Seahawks will have to contend with Kyle Shanahan and what he dials up in both the passing game as well as on the ground.

There are questions about the quarterback position in San Francisco, and the narrow loss to the Packers has not erased those. Jimmy Garoppolo is good, not great, and can miss opportunities in the downfield passing game that rookie Trey Lance can hit on. Still, with the struggles from the Seahawks defense that we have seen to date, the 49ers should have enough on offense to take care of business.

Cardinals at Rams (-4.5)

In all honestly, this game should be the story of Week 4. A pair of 3-0 teams squaring off to take an early lead in the division. Instead everyone wants to talk about some 44-year old quarterback coming back to New England…

There are reasons to believe in Kyler Murray and the Cardinals this season, but this week they’re running into an offensive buzzsaw. Sean McVay has a quarterback that he trusts implicitly right now, and you can see it in the offensive plays he calls. With Jared Goff at the helm, the Rams were a heavy play-action team, as the Rams tried to use that cheat code to put Goff in positions to be successful.

Stafford has attempted just 21 passes off play-action this year, ranking him 24th in the league.

Why? Because McVay trusts him to just go out there and sling it, and the results speak for themselves:

Ravens (+0.5) at Broncos

Might the Ravens be approaching “team of destiny” territory?

After all, after a loss in Week 1 to the Raiders, the Ravens limped home for their season opener against the Chiefs. The Ravens were banged up, and many were wondering if they would fall to 0-2, putting their playoff odds in severe jeopardy.

But they knocked off the Chiefs, overcoming an 11-point lead twice in that game, for their first win. Then last week in Detroit they managed to convert a 4th and 19, take advantage of a non-call in a delay of game situation, and saw Justin Tucker’s NFL record 66-yard field goal doink off the cross bar and bloop over it as time expired for the win.

You try not to bet against teams of destiny. Even on the road against an undefeated team.

Steelers at Packers (-6.5)

On one side of the field you have a veteran quarterback who seems afraid to make throws on five-yard out routes and who inspired videos like this from Steven Ruiz of The Ringer:

Then on the other sideline you have a quarterback making throws like these:

Which one do you trust?

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5)

Justin Herbert is rising up the ranks of quarterbacks that you must watch each weekend. While last week’s victory over the Chiefs was perhaps most notable for how Brandon Staley played the final minutes, and some mistakes by Kansas City, Herbert has been a joy to watch this entire season and that continued last Sunday.

Yes, the Raiders are a good football team, Derek Carr seems extremely comfortable in that offense and Hunter Renfrow is inventing routes before our eyes, but this week, I’m riding with Herbert.