CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Playing the Odds: Touchdown Wire's Week 4 NFL Preview

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYY5Q_0cBloIF500

Dare we say… improvement?

After a brutal performance in Week 2, that had our fearless hero questioning everything and contemplating a return to the practice of law — which trust me, is not good for anyone — Week 3 offered a bit of a bounceback. Only the New York Giants prevented a clean sweep of the three big plays, and our hero finished the week 2-1 on the big three, and 6-7 on the rest of the games. That brings the season record to 4-5 on the big three picks of each week, and 17-26.

Look, I’m grasping for a silver lining here.

So we forge on, into the wilderness of a Week 4 slate that offers few easy selections. The three big plays are listed first, and then we dive into the rest of the games. As always, odds are provided by our friends at Tipico, picks are made against the spread, and if you play, please do so responsibility.

Buccaneers (-6.5) at Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXfqI_0cBloIF500
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Let’s get the big one out of the way.

We knew this was going to be a huge week filled with storylines, with Tom Brady, the prodigal son, making his return to New England where it all began. But nothing could have prepared us for NBC busting out Adele for the game promo:

A: The song still bangs. I will hear no debate on that.

B: It is gonna be a long, long week.

Now having studied Brady for over two decades of my life — more on that later this week — I feel pretty confident that he wants nothing more than to go into Foxborough and light Gillette Stadium on fire. Figuratively, of course. And with the way the Patriots are playing right now, particularly on offense, I’m not betting against him.

Chiefs (-7.5) at Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgdFQ_0cBloIF500
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to figure things out.

They get a perfect “get right opportunity” this week to do just that.

The Eagles struggled on Monday night against the Cowboys, particularly on the offensive side of the football. Jalen Hurts threw a pair of interceptions and showed that some growing pains are still in his future, and new head coach Nick Sirianni is getting some criticism for a game plan that saw the run game portion of the playbook left in the locker room. It is hard to imagine that the Eagles turn things around before Sunday.

As for the Chiefs, they are coming off two brutal losses, and have an ailing head coach to rally around. This looks like a perfect storm in their favor Sunday.

Browns at Vikings (+2.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzQJQ_0cBloIF500
(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week the Vikings were slight underdogs, getting 1.5 points at home against the Seahawks. But I picked them last week, putting my faith in Kirk Cousins, who started the season hot despite the Vikings’ pair of losses.

With that faith rewarded, I turn to Mr. Cousins once more. The Browns, fresh off a win over Justin Fields and the Bears, come to town 2.5 point favorites, but Cousins is playing incredibly well right now:

Desperate times call for desperate measures, I guess.

Jaguars at Bengals (-7.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004SkP_0cBloIF500
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

While the Bengals’ 24-10 win over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers might tell us more about what is happening in Pittsburgh rather than Cincinnati, we saw flashes of what the Bengals offense can be. Joe Burrow hit former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for a pair of touchdowns, including one on a vertical concept that the two have been running since their days on the bayou.

On the other sideline we’ll see Trevor Lawrence and a Jaguars team that has been struggling a bit. They hung with the Cardinals last week for a while, but a disastrous Pick-Six on a trick play, part of a 17-point third quarter from the Cardinals, doomed them to a third-straight loss. Hard to see the Jaguars getting their first win on the road in a short week.

Colts at Dolphins (-2.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MH9X3_0cBloIF500
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Which team are you more confident in right now?

The 0-3 Colts, who managed just 16 points against a Titans defense that has not exactly been the second coming of the Steel Curtain, or the Dolphins, who pushed the Raiders to overtime despite giving up one of the more fascinating safeties in league history:

At some point, the deep dive into Carson Wentz will be necessary. But for right now, I’m putting my faith into the Dolphins defense to do enough against that offense.

Texans at Bills (-16.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCG4N_0cBloIF500
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

16.5 is a big number. Big. Huge.

The first thing I did when making this selection was probably the first thing you did thinking about this game. Open Google and search for “tyrod taylor injury.”

Seeing that there is currently “no timeline” for his return, I made the little check next to the Bills.

Because with Taylor in the lineup, this Texans offense looked pretty good. Sure, that came against Jacksonville, but still, it might have been enough to at least cover the spread. Now, with Davis Mills at the helm? Not feeling too confident.

Especially with 2020 Josh Allen making a return, like he did last week:

Giants at Saints (-7.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39odFM_0cBloIF500
(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

I’ve been riding with the Giants the past few weeks, perhaps blinded by the work that I do for Big Blue View, the SB Nation Giants community.

This is a team without a clear offensive identity, a team that has been good, but not great, on the defensive side of the football, and a team that is facing a ton of questions after a 0-3 start. Now they’ll be facing a team that sorted things out on both sides of the football last week against the Patriots.

Now, maybe the Giants figure things out. But after watching them over the past few games, and dating back to last season, I’m not placing any faith in them to do so.

Lions at Bears (-2.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYN1e_0cBloIF500
(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Last year on my podcast The Scho Show, I used to preview the Saturday slate of college games with what I called the “rake scale.” The worse the slate was, the more rakes I would give, meaning you might want to skip watching the games and focus on doing some yard work.

This game is a five-rake game on that scale. If it is the only option in your area, maybe go do something else.

Still, my editors are telling me I have to make a selection. The Bears are the more talented team. They should win this game, and they might win it 7-0 on a Roquan Smith Pick-Six. Because as much as I am a believer in Justin Fields, I’m equally a non-believer in Matt Nagy. Having seen what he did with Mitchell Trubisky, and how he has handled Fields to date, why would anyone be a believer?

Go take care of those leaves.

Titans (-7.5) at Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7aRo_0cBloIF500

This game has the makings of a 250-yard day from Derrick Henry.

The Jets are struggling on offense right now, and Zach Wilson is under near-constant pressure and making mistakes as a result. After throwing four interceptions two weeks ago in a loss to the Patriots, Wilson threw another pair of picks in last week’s loss to the Broncos. The Titans defense, while not great, will be able to get pressure on him and force a mistake or two, giving the Titans offense some short fields.

I’d imagine the Titans get a lead early, and Henry and that running game just wear down a Jets defense that has been battered by injuries. The Titans might need that, with both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones dealing with injuries.

Football Team (-1.5) at Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30J8sR_0cBloIF500
(Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

There are two questions on the mind of nearly everyone who lives in the Washington D.C. area. First, will Congress raise the debt ceiling prior to the Thursday deadline? (This is a politics-first town after all). Second, however, is this:

What is wrong with the Football Team’s defense?

Following an offseason where everyone, including your hero, promoted the idea of a vaunted, Top-Five defense propelling the Football Team back to the playoffs, that defense has not shown up yet. Now, there are a number of problems, but they can be traced to an inability right now to get pressure with four up front, like many expected.

As a result, the team has started to try and manufacture that pressure through blitzing, putting stress on the players in the back seven.

There might be time to sort that out, and perhaps more than enough time to still win the division. The Falcons offer an opportunity for this defense to sort those issues out and get back to where people expected them to be.

Panthers at Cowboys (-4.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYFO9_0cBloIF500
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

If the Panthers are indeed for real, this is a huge week to prove that idea.

The problem for them? The Cowboys might be better than we thought.

Many believed in the Cowboys offense coming into the season, with the weapons in place and the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. The tandem of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield has proved dangerous, and Kellen Moore is doing a tremendous job at scheming designs for all the weapons in that offensive huddle.

But we expected that.

What we did not expect was how well this defense was going to play. Even with the injuries up front, the addition of Micah Parsons and the excellent start to the season from Trevon Diggs has turned what was a woeful defense in 2020 into something much, much better. Dan Quinn deserves a ton of credit for how this unit is playing. They’ll get a test this week from Sam Darnold and Joe Brady, but with how well they are playing on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys should carry the day.

Seahawks at 49ers (-2.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAb0O_0cBloIF500
(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

In the wake of the Seahawks’ loss to the Vikings, most of the Seattle media contingent has been wondering what is wrong with the Seahawks defense. Kirk Cousins had a huge game against that unit, and now the Seahawks will have to contend with Kyle Shanahan and what he dials up in both the passing game as well as on the ground.

There are questions about the quarterback position in San Francisco, and the narrow loss to the Packers has not erased those. Jimmy Garoppolo is good, not great, and can miss opportunities in the downfield passing game that rookie Trey Lance can hit on. Still, with the struggles from the Seahawks defense that we have seen to date, the 49ers should have enough on offense to take care of business.

Cardinals at Rams (-4.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJ7xB_0cBloIF500
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In all honestly, this game should be the story of Week 4. A pair of 3-0 teams squaring off to take an early lead in the division. Instead everyone wants to talk about some 44-year old quarterback coming back to New England…

There are reasons to believe in Kyler Murray and the Cardinals this season, but this week they’re running into an offensive buzzsaw. Sean McVay has a quarterback that he trusts implicitly right now, and you can see it in the offensive plays he calls. With Jared Goff at the helm, the Rams were a heavy play-action team, as the Rams tried to use that cheat code to put Goff in positions to be successful.

Stafford has attempted just 21 passes off play-action this year, ranking him 24th in the league.

Why? Because McVay trusts him to just go out there and sling it, and the results speak for themselves:

Ravens (+0.5) at Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b14YV_0cBloIF500
(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Might the Ravens be approaching “team of destiny” territory?

After all, after a loss in Week 1 to the Raiders, the Ravens limped home for their season opener against the Chiefs. The Ravens were banged up, and many were wondering if they would fall to 0-2, putting their playoff odds in severe jeopardy.

But they knocked off the Chiefs, overcoming an 11-point lead twice in that game, for their first win. Then last week in Detroit they managed to convert a 4th and 19, take advantage of a non-call in a delay of game situation, and saw Justin Tucker’s NFL record 66-yard field goal doink off the cross bar and bloop over it as time expired for the win.

You try not to bet against teams of destiny. Even on the road against an undefeated team.

Steelers at Packers (-6.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8kGw_0cBloIF500
(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

On one side of the field you have a veteran quarterback who seems afraid to make throws on five-yard out routes and who inspired videos like this from Steven Ruiz of The Ringer:

Then on the other sideline you have a quarterback making throws like these:

Which one do you trust?

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BlAl_0cBloIF500
(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Herbert is rising up the ranks of quarterbacks that you must watch each weekend. While last week’s victory over the Chiefs was perhaps most notable for how Brandon Staley played the final minutes, and some mistakes by Kansas City, Herbert has been a joy to watch this entire season and that continued last Sunday.

Yes, the Raiders are a good football team, Derek Carr seems extremely comfortable in that offense and Hunter Renfrow is inventing routes before our eyes, but this week, I’m riding with Herbert.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Buccaneers#Titans#American Football#The New York Giants#Tipico#Patriots#Nbc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Eagles
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Don’t believe the hype about the Dallas Cowboys defense

One month into the NFL season and look at the Dallas Cowboys defense. No longer are they atrocious on the defensive side of the ball. It’s the way they’re doing it that is more shocking. This Cowboys defense is creating turnovers in ways we haven’t seen from them in a while. But I’ll warn you, Cowboys fans. Please don’t fall into the same trap you fall into every time they have a great start to the season. You know how this always ends; in the divisional round of the playoffs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy