Every player in the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 20-man training camp roster
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics announced their full 20-man roster for their 2021-22 training camp. Composed mostly of familiar faces, a few who have returned to the team via different means and a few more aspiring players trying to make a case to be added to the team’s regular or two-way roster spots, competition should be intense.
To the average fan of the Celtics, many of the players are easy to name, but many others less so given Boston had one of the most active offseasons in the NBA. To that end, we’ve assembled a comprehensive list of all the players on it, as well as the position they are expected to play.
Let’s take a look at the full training camp roster.
