The 6 Best OLED TVs for Amazing Picture Quality

By Paige Szmodis
Popular Mechanics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a TV with the best specs, you may have heard terms thrown around like 4K, HDR, and OLED. While 4K resolution and high dynamic ranges produce great images, OLED technology can take it up a notch. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, meaning that OLED TVs have pixels that emit their own light. So instead of having an LCD screen to display the image, each OLED pixel has “micro pixels” that correspond to the red/green/blue color model to show color. As a result, OLED screens can typically show darker blacks and have a better contrast ratio than a standard LCD display.

