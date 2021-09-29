Kentucky Man Says Airline Left Behind Then Damaged His $60K Wheelchair

Photo: Getty Images

A Kentucky man was bed bound for 19 hours after American Airlines damaged his $60,000 motorized wheelchair.

Matt Wetherbee , of Louisville, is paralyzed from the neck down and relies on the chair to move and be independent. He has been unable to use the wheelchair since flying back home on Sunday, September 26.

Wetherbee was preparing to board an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Louisville when he was told that his wheelchair didn't fit on the plane.

“My aide had overheard the grounds crew chief ... talking and saying that there was too much other passenger luggage down there and they didn't want to rearrange it or move it in order to fit this chair,” he told WDRB .

Wetherbee was given two choices: stay in Charlotte for another day and wait for another flight, or get on the plane without his chair. He couldn't stay the night in Charlotte so the only option was to go home without the chair.

Wetherbee had to lay at home for 19 hours until American shipped him his chair. When it finally arrived, the chair was too damaged to use.

He has since been using his shower chair, but it doesn't have the same capabilities as the damaged one.

“Watching the person you love not being able to do anything for himself is like a personal hell,” Kaitlyn Kiely , Wetherbee's wife, told Boston 25 News .

American has since reached out to the couple.

“We strive to provide a safe and enjoyable experience to all of our customers, including those who fly with wheelchairs and assistive devices, and we sincerely regret that Mr. Wetherbee had a negative experience with us. Our team is looking into this, and we have reached out to him to apologize and understand what occurred," the airline said in a statement.

Despite the apology, the couple said that they are unsure if they will receive any compensation for the damaged chair.