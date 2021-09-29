This Is Utah's Best Coffee Shop

Photo: Getty Images

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Utah has some delicious local favorites. Not all coffee shops are created equally though. Some have delivery services and to-go options while others have locally-roasted beans and the perfect dine-in ambience.

So which coffee shop is the best in Utah?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best coffee shops in each state.

According to the list, the best coffee shop in Utah is Sugar House Coffee in Salt Lake City . The shop's website states, "We act on our values. Our menu includes several locally sourced ingredients. Sugar House Coffee’s menu is dedicated to offering delicious local fare available throughout the day."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant :

"If you want to sip like a local, go to Sugar House Coffee . Serving beans from local roaster Rimini Coffee , they've got everything from hand-crafted coffee drinks to your standard cup of joe. Plus, they've got a drive-up window, so you can get caffeinated safely during the pandemic."

Click here to view the full list of the best coffee shops in each state.