Employees Get Sick After Touching Tainted Money At Portland Bank

By Zuri Anderson
 8 days ago
Portland Fire & Rescue sent out a hazmat team to a local bank after employees were exposed to tainted money on September 28, 2021. Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue

Three people at a Southeast Portland bank got sick after being exposed to tainted money Tuesday (September 28), KATU reports.

Portland Fire & Rescue deployed a hazmat team to a Bank of America located on 82nd Avenue that afternoon. Reporters say bank employees opened a bag of money and immediately started feeling irritated.

It turns out that the cash had trace amounts of a chemical irritant, according to officials. No word on where it came from.

Two of the sickened people were treated on scene, and one was rushed to a hospital, KATU added. No updates on their condition as of Wednesday (September 29).

Local authorities also haven't announced any investigation into the matter. Reporters say the bank handled the cleanup.

Last week, a woman was taken into custody after she allegedly sent a package laced with ricin to the White House.

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

