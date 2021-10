The 10th Annual Main Street Food Truck Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 2 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) in Little Rock. More than 60 food trucks and 50 other vendors and entertainers will be in attendance. There are no ticket or admission fees for what has become one of our state’s largest festivals. Cash and card payments will be accepted by all food trucks and vendors. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO