Dorothy Spence of Imaginal Ventures: “Even though it’s a personal journey, don’t take things personally!”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though it’s a personal journey, don’t take things personally! Keep your business and yourself separate. There are feelings of guilt and shame, of not being enough or doing enough, and you need to separate all of that out or else you’ll really beat yourself down. A lot of the burnout that entrepreneurs experience comes from not being able to separate self-worth from business success.

