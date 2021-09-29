Dorothy Spence of Imaginal Ventures: “Even though it’s a personal journey, don’t take things personally!”
Even though it’s a personal journey, don’t take things personally! Keep your business and yourself separate. There are feelings of guilt and shame, of not being enough or doing enough, and you need to separate all of that out or else you’ll really beat yourself down. A lot of the burnout that entrepreneurs experience comes from not being able to separate self-worth from business success.thriveglobal.com
