Patty McDonough Kennedy of SpeakWell Youth Leadership Corp: “Build a strong, authentic community & seek to serve others”

Build a strong, authentic community & seek to serve others. I think it’s fairly easy in a social media saturated world to mistake likes and followers for an authentic community. Anyone can take selfies, throw in a quippy line, show off their body and face and hope people “like” them. I get why they do it, but it’s a little sad to see people measure their worth that way. You’re more than that. Building an authentic community is critical. It’s a community of people who lift each other up, have each others’ backs, and nurture each other’s strengths. I’m so incredibly grateful for a strong community of friends, colleagues, clients — they are my backbone. I’m also very intentional about who I surround myself with in real life and online.