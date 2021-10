Annual Little River Men’s Club Abalone Golf Tournament. The 2021 Annual Little River Men’s Club Abalone Golf Tournament was wet….and dry. Fifteen five-man teams, seventy-five players, showed up for the two-day event, Saturday and Sunday the 18th and 19th of September with a practice round on Friday the 17th. The predicted rain for Saturday came. All teams began Saturday morning with a shotgun start. Meaning every team was assigned a starting hole and at the sound of the shotgun began their round. Drizzly rain also started from the start and continued the whole 18 holes sometimes falling harder occasionally stopping. At rounds end the common exclamation was, “I’m soaked. I’m going home to a warm shower.”

LITTLE RIVER, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO