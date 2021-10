The Corbin Lady Redhounds continued their dominance over 13th Region opponents with a three-set win against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals on the road on Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals have been the biggest challenge within the region for Corbin this year but the Lady Redhounds have now won six-straight sets against South Laurel in their two games this season. The loss gives the Lady Cardinals their fifth in a row, after a stellar start to the year.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO