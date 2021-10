Have you been waking up lately and disappointed with how cold it is?. It got so cold, so quick this year, right?? Last year, the first weekend in October, it reached almost ninety degrees. That won't be the case for us here in the southern parts of New Jersey this weekend, unfortunately. In Atlantic County, the high on Saturday is only supposed to reach the mid-70s. On Sunday, it warms up a little bit, but not as warm as it did last year. Sunday, Atlantic and Cape May counties can only expect the warmth to peak to the low 80s.

