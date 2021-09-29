CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

4 Firefighters, 3 Civilians Injured In Natural Gas Explosion At Dallas Apartment Complex

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJDo1_0cBllSvk00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue have confirmed that four firefighters and three civilians (two men and a woman) were injured in a natural gas explosion at an apartment complex.

The blast happened at a 2-story complex in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive, between South Lancaster Road and Interstate-45. The location is just blocks from Dallas Fire Station 54 and near Paul Quinn College.

Government Shutdown Latest: What Happens If Federal Agencies Close?

DFR spokesperson Jason Evans said when crews arrived to investigate a leak they noticed the smell of natural gas around a building near the front gate. It was as those firefighters tried to pinpoint the issue that the worst happened.

“At some point during the course of investigating the odor, an explosion occurred; causing a partial collapse of the two-story apartment building,” Evans said in a statement.

Video from Chopper 11 shows one portion of at least one building in the complex is completely collapsed. Debris from the explosion was blown onto other apartment buildings and a carport in a parking lot. There are vehicles in the lot, so it is believed the apartments are occupied.

As of 11:00 a.m. fire crews seemed to have extinguished the flames, leaving only smoke rising from what’s left of the building.

The three injured civilians were taken to Parkland Hospital. A spokesperson for the hospital said they’re in fair condition.

DFR says they have no information yet on exactly what caused the explosion.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Refresh your page often.

Comments / 3

 

