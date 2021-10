The Fire have an optics problem, and it has nothing to do with their maligned logo that will be going away soon. Sunday’s 0-0 tie with Nashville SC in front of a season-high crowd of 15,915 was played on a Soldier Field grass surface with football markings more than visible. A day after Notre Dame beat Wisconsin, the game’s “Shamrock Series” logo was covered over with green spray paint but easily detectable, as were the schools’ colorful end zone designs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO