Religion

CHURCH NUGGETS

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 9 days ago

Russwood Baptist Church, 4480 E. Antioch Road, is putting together a judgment house for Oct. 22-23. Groups of seven will be taken through the house and follow along a story called “You Decide.” No children under the age of 7 will be allowed to enter. Admission is free. For more...

www.parispi.net

The Thomasville Times

CHURCH CALENDAR

Forest Springs Baptist Church will host homecoming service Sunday, Oct. 10 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Minister Perry Daily. Singing will be led by The Revelators. Bring a favorite dish for lunch under the pavilion after the service. The church is located in Morvin.  Round Hill Baptist Church will...
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Paris Post-Intelligencer

PARIS TN: NEWS NUGGETS

UpStream group seeking vocalists; December concert planned. The UpStream Vocals group at the Krider Performing Arts Center is looking for more vocalists. Original auditions were last week. The vocal group is an introduction to harmony singing for children in grades 2-5. Rehearsals begin today and will continue from 3:30-4:15 p.m....
PARIS, TN
The Independent

Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg

The brick foundation of one of the nation's oldest Black churches has been unearthed at Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum in Virginia that continues to reckon with its past storytelling about the country's origins and the role of Black Americans. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people. They initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating.By 1818, the church had its first building in the former colonial capital. The 16-foot by 20-foot (5-meter by 6-meter) structure was destroyed by a tornado...
RELIGION
#Nuggets#No Children#Russwood Baptist Church#Como
CBS New York

Students At Sacred Heart Of Jesus In Queens Forge Special Bond With Beatified Teen Carlo Acutis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager who built a website and loved Pokemon is one step away from sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, students in Queens forged a special connection with this millennial religious role model Thursday. At Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bayside, students learned about a likely soon-to-be saint who surfed the net and enjoyed PlayStation: Italian teenager Carlo Acutis. “Young people are very inspired by Carlo. He’s a lot like me and other young children,” said student Claudia Gilbert. “Hopefully we can become more like him, more interested in God, become closer to him like...
QUEENS, NY
Variety

‘The Jesus Music’ Review: Skimming 50 Years, a Christian Music Doc Chooses Its Controversies Carefully

“The Jesus Music,” a film about the Christian music scene that earned more than half a million dollars over its opening weekend, is about as friendly and far removed from being an expose as a documentary can get, but that doesn’t mean the filmmakers want fans to think they’re getting anything but unvarnished truth. So the opening moments feature some of the movie’s primary participants — including Kirk Franklin, the three former members of DC Talk, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith (the last two of whom are also among its executive producers) — sitting down for their interviews with...
MOVIES
Paris Post-Intelligencer

FROM THE P-I FILES

Friends of the Library president Margaret McMillen and member Roger Hopson were pictured examining a large number of books which would go on sale at the Rhea Public Library. A new exhibit at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center went on view. Included were artifacts from the Porter Guard, military honor guard for Gov. James D. Porter. Pictured preparing the exhibit were Ancil McDuffee, Jean VanDyck, Gloria Madison and Carol McDuffee.
PARIS, TN
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Bicentennial history book deadline extended

The submission and purchasing deadline for a planned Henry County history book to accompany the county’s Bicentennial celebration has been extended. On Friday, Carl Holder and Jackie Jones, both of the bicentennial committee, announced the deadline for Henry County, Tennessee, Family History Book had been extended to Nov. 30. “The...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Brews, Blues and BBQ to spice up downtown Paris

An outdoor party will be livening up the Paris downtown area this weekend, as the Brews, Blues and BBQ event will bring great blues music and excitement to Saturday night. The Downtown Paris Association is sponsoring the event, which was first conducted in 2017, but for various reasons, including the COVID pandemic, had not been done since then, according to Travis McLeese, DPA executive director.
PARIS, TN
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Blue ribbon for public speaking very rewarding

Many people dread public speaking, but I have grown to love the 4-H Public Speaking Contest. In fourth grade, I found out 4-H was alot of fun.I don’t really have many other memories of 4-H in fourth grade, but the one thing that has stuck out forever. in my memory...
POLITICS
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Summer 4-H camp offered lots of fun

At 4-H camp, there were fifth-graders and sixth- graders. This event was in the summer, so all the kids could participate with no problem. This event takes place be- cause more children need to get outside and have fun. This event is a great way for you to get outside and exercise. There were lots of fun games like 9 square in the air, gaga, creek stomping and ax throwing. There were many kids there.
HOBBIES
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Trying out a healthy livin’ summer

From waffles to kickball, the 4-H Healthy Livin’ summer program was a fun way to be healthy, to exercise and to con- nect with nature in my very own backyard. We learned about the 4-H Healthy Livin’ Summer ac- tivities on the Tennessee 4-H Facebook page. There were loads of...
FITNESS
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Mexican Style Oaxacan Bowl with Pecans FROM AMERICANPECAN.COM

This vegan and grain-free Mexican Style Oaxacan Bowl is chock full of flavor and good-for-you ingredients. Toasted chipotle pecans add a flavorful and nutritious crunch to a bowl full of chipotle sweet potatoes, roasted sweet peppers, seasoned black beans and cabbage slaw. Spice rub: 2 teaspoons cumin 1 teaspoon ground...
RECIPES
Paris Post-Intelligencer

My horse project

I’m Jaida Wellman, a sophomore at Henry County High School, where I have taken my FFA and 4-H experience to a whole different level. Since I was young, horses have always been my favorite animal and the piece of livestock I’ve always wanted to own. Some say that I just haven’t left the pony stage, which I guess isn’t entirely wrong. I am a 15-year- old who is accompanied many times by my service dog, a red Merle Australian shepherd.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Paris Post-Intelligencer

First ham project ends in great success

I participated in the 4-H country ham project at the 2021 Henry County Fair for the first time in August. Back in March, Staci Foy, our 4-H leader, gave us information on this project and I took it home to my parents. My mom immediately said she wanted me to be a part of the event. I will admit I was not excited at all. However, after we started going to Clifty Farm to cure and age our hams, it turned out to be fun. We were allowed to go into the ham house and be a part of the curing process. This was my favorite part. We did this once a month. When our hams were cured, it was time to select our best ham and then take them to the auction. Different business owners, farmers and family members would be there to bid on the hams. Before the auction, Foy was there to announce the winners for the best hams, record books and speeches. I won the high scoring ham for the junior division as well as best record book. Then it was time to name the overall grand champion for the entire event and she called out my name — Drew Weatherly. I couldn’t believe it. I had just won overall grand champion ham. I knew my face was red because I was so excited and really surprised. During the auction, my ham sold to Leon and Shirley Rogers for $800. I had asked a few other businesses to attend the auction, but they had other obligations, so instead they gave me donations. We added that to my total along with the money I won for overall grand champion. I left the auction with around $1,200 that day. Thanks to the Rogerses for supporting me at the auction. Also, thanks to 4-H and Clifty Farms for giving kids like me this opportunity. A few weekends ago, I was able to go to the baseball card show with my dad and take my own money, then I put the rest in my savings account. I can say for sure that my mom won’t have to convince me to do the country ham project again next year. I will be the first person to sign up every year until I am a senior.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Conquering fear of public speaking

Scared, nervous, excited and anxious. These are a few of the feelings I felt the first time I did 4-H public speaking. Wow! I am glad I conquered my fears and participated not only once, but twice in the 4-H public speaking event. In fourth grade, I had my first...
MENTAL HEALTH
Paris Post-Intelligencer

My 4-H goat project was exciting

Hi, my name is Kadie Ste- phenson. My parents are Matt and Leanne Stephenson. I have been a 4-H mem- ber going on four years now and my experience has been amazing. The poster contest, creative art contest, and play- ing games are a few of the fun things you do in 4-H.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
CBS Chicago

Civil Rights Icon And Historian Dr. Timuel Black, 102, Is On Hospice Care

CHICAGO (CBS) — Civil rights icon and historian Dr. Timuel Black has entered hospice care, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family. Few people know more about Chicago’s Black history than Dr. Black. At age 102, he has seen his share. Dr. Black moved to Bronzeville in 1919 and was one of the first graduates of DuSable High School. He marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, helped get the late Mayor Harold Washington elected in 1983, wrote books, and counseled many. State Street between 49th and 50th streets carries the honorary name Dr. Timuel Black Street. Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Quota club names officers, honors Snow

Jill Snow was named the 2021 Quotarian of the Year during the Sept. 22 luncheon meeting of the Paris Quota club at the Lunchroom at Paris Academy for the Arts. Mary Kathryn Moore, Gina Olds and Brenda Hosford presented Snow with the award, using a poem with her name as the first letter of each line. She was presented a tiara, long stemmed red roses and a Quota necklace.

