Corbin Tourism Commission adds $10,000 to Christmas decoration budget

Here’s a little bit of clarification as to what I said at the City Commission meeting when it came to hiking the sales tax even higher than it already is: “I’d like to say to the citizens of the community I don’t think you (the Commission) should put it on the ballot. I think that you guys are saying that if you (the voters) vote to raise the sales tax, it’s all on you (the voters). I think it should be on all of you the Commission to better handle a budget to where we don’t even have to put it before the voters.”

