Corbin Tourism Commission adds $10,000 to Christmas decoration budget

 8 days ago

Sep. 29—CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission approved increasing its Christmas decoration budget by $10,000 during a special-called meeting Wednesday. Earlier this month during the commission's regularly scheduled monthly meeting, board members heard from Daniel Mackey, sales manager with Celebration Lighting in preparing for the 2021 Christmas Decoration Program. The two sides have worked together in the past in decorating Sanders Park, the old railroad depot, the welcome sign at exit 25, the welcome sign entering downtown Corbin from Master Street, and 125 light poles.

