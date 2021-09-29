Fat Bear Week: The History, This Year’s Contestants, and More
Wildlife lovers are once again (virtually) reconvening for the highly anticipated Fat Bear Week. The annual celebration highlights the most voluptuous brown bears living in Alaska's Katmai National Park. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, 2021, admirers worldwide can vote on the chunkiest of the bunch from their homes — undoubtedly a worthwhile endeavor for any and all wildlife enthusiasts. And Fat Bear Week's extensive history is guaranteed to warm your heart.www.greenmatters.com
Comments / 0