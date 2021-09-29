CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Journalist killed in Mexico attack

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist has been shot to death in the central state of Morelos, the state prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

Manuel González Reyes was director of the hyper-local news site Portal Morelos Agency. He was shot in Cuernavaca, the state capital, Tuesday afternoon in an area of food stands.

González had run unsuccessfully early this year for mayor of Emiliano Zapata, south of Cuernavaca.

Artículo 19, a press freedom organization, condemned González’s killing. The group said that the two attackers were aboard a motorcycle.

González is at least the sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

