Man charged in shooting that wounded 3

KENOVA, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been accused of shooting and wounding three people from Michigan, police said.

Robert Leroy Roberts, 29, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious wounding in the shooting Tuesday night in Kenova, news outlets reported.

Roberts was accused of firing multiple rounds from a handgun that struck Dorian Grice, 24, from Westland and Damona Neal, 26, and Montavjs Jones, 25, both of Detroit, West Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The victims were being treated at a local hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t clear.

Further details weren’t immediately released.