Country star trivia

 8 days ago

On this day in 2009, ﻿Revolution ﻿was released featuring hits “The House That Built Me,” “White Liar” and more. It was later named Album of the Year at the CMA Awards and ACM Awards. Can you name the artist? ANSWER: ﻿Miranda Lambert. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

