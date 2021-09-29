State economic development group gathers in Corbin Monday

Sep. 29—CORBIN — Some of the region's top economic leaders met at the Corbin Center Monday to take part in the Kentucky Association for Economic Development's (KAED) "KAED Road Show and Listening Tour." A free lunch was provided to attendees who first heard from Bruce Carpenter, executive director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and local economic development agency. Following that, KAED President/CEO Matthew Tackett then shared with those in attendance what KAED does and how it helps develop economic stimulus within a region. Monday's stop in Corbin is just one of nine stops on KAED's tour throughout the state, in which it says it aims to bring KAED members and Kentucky leaders together to network, build capacities, and strategize for new growth. KAED says each stop of its tour will feature an overview of regional strategies and success stories, a primer of KAED's services designed to accelerate state-wide momentum, and a facilitated discussion to capture local feedback. — Photos by Jarrod Mills.