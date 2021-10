A four-set thriller highlights our Game of the Week, as the Cass City Lady Redhawks defeated the Caro Lady Tigers, 25-15, 27-29, 25-7 and 25-10. From the start, the Cass City Lady Redhawks seemed to have the match in control. A 7-1 start forced a Caro timeout. Caro did not go down without a fight, however. The Lady Tigers traded points with the Lady Redhawks until another timeout was called at 16-8. However, the Lady Redhawks went on another run, and finished the first set, 25-15.

CASS CITY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO