After a historic upset for the Fresno State program, the Dogs now return home for a short week game against a UNLV team hungry for their first win. Let's see what the keys are to keep the Bulldogs climbing the rankings for another week. Questions remain about Jake Haener's health, and Fresno State has a history of dropping the ball in games like this. The players seem keyed in on going 1-0 and starting the MW schedule undefeated, and given how they responded after the Oregon loss this team seems ready to go.

