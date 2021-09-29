Music Construction, V Three Studios Team to Complete Phase II Sverdrup Complex Work
Project partners Musick Construction and V Three Studios have completed an interior renovation at Webster University’s Sverdrup Complex. The 2,700-square-foot space is in the School of Communications. The project, according to Musick Construction Vice President Neal Murphy, was part of an ongoing, phased effort to renovate the Sverdrup Complex. Interior renovation work began in May 2021 and completed in July 2021.stlouiscnr.com
Comments / 0