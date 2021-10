The number of businesses fleeing California is on the rise with some companies moving to Nashville, Tenn., citing lower taxes as a main driver. "Tennessee made perfect sense because we knew we could gain more, grow more and do better here in this space, in this state, than we would in California for sure," Janet Mueller, a partner at Bold Patriot Brewing Company in Nashville, said in an interview that aired on Thursday on "Mornings with Maria."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO