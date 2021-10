Franchise quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson will face off for the first time as division rivals on Thursday Night Football. In his first month as a Ram, Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns. As a result, the Rams are second in the NFC West with a 3-1 record. Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns, and a league-low zero interceptions. Seattle is 2-2 and bounced back with a victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO