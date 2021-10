Elon University’s Student Union Board announced on Sept. 22 Bea Miller will open for Bryce Vine at this year’s fall concert. For the first time, the fall concert will not take place during homecoming weekend in November. The concert is typically held along with other events as a way to unite the campus community. But this year’s change comes with SUB’s hope to spread out the fall calendar. Past performances include T-Pain in 2019, Jesse McCartney, Sean Kingston and Quinn XCII in 2018 and Jon Bellion in 2017.

