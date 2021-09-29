CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rattlers ready for war

By Matthew Ybarra Senior News Reporter
Navasota Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavasota was battle tested in non-district and are confident heading into the war despite a 28-20 homecoming loss to the #5 Yoakum Bulldogs. The Rattlers have faced three top-10 teams in non-district. “I honestly feel a lot better tonight than I did a week ago,” said Navasota Head Coach Casey Dacus following the loss. “A week ago, I felt like we were just sloppy, didn’t play well and really never gave ourselves a chance when we played Huffman. This week I felt like we were in the game.”

