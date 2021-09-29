CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Convey a Positive “No” When Teaching Online

By Dr. Bethanie Hansen
In Homeland Security
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education. Teaching online effectively takes time and energy, and to manage this well, educators must learn how to say “No.” This kind of focus helps with decision-making, time management, committing to extra projects, and everything else. In this episode, APU professor Dr. Bethanie Hansen discusses the “Power of a Positive No,” by William Ury, to help online educators prioritize and thrive. Learn how to simplify online teaching, get better results, and feel a greater sense of satisfaction from your work.

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security.

