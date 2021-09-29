How to Convey a Positive “No” When Teaching Online

Running has physical and mental benefits, which is why many adults do it. Ask kids about how that mile run in gym class went, and you’ll get eye rolling and groans. Even though many kids, tweens, and teens play sports and running in various forms is involved, the activity is not seen as something fun to do. Unlike sports and other extracurriculars, running is something anyone can do. It’s inexpensive, can fit into any schedule, and is great exercise. While getting kids excited about running may be difficult, once the running bug is caught it typically becomes a habit and can be the cornerstone to a healthy lifestyle. Whether parents or caregivers are runners, it is possible to get kids and the adults in the household to love running. Here’s how.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO