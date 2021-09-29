How to Convey a Positive “No” When Teaching Online
Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education. Teaching online effectively takes time and energy, and to manage this well, educators must learn how to say “No.” This kind of focus helps with decision-making, time management, committing to extra projects, and everything else. In this episode, APU professor Dr. Bethanie Hansen discusses the “Power of a Positive No,” by William Ury, to help online educators prioritize and thrive. Learn how to simplify online teaching, get better results, and feel a greater sense of satisfaction from your work.amuedge.com
Comments / 0