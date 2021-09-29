CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Plus free games for October 2021 announced

Gematsu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment has announced the October 2021 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available from October 5 to November 1. Hell Let Loose (Team17) – This World War II-inspired multiplayer title splices epic 100-player battles with a unique resource-based real-time strategy-inspired meta-game, where Commanders direct the flow of battle and co-ordinate powerful in-game abilities that influence the team’s march to victory. Team up and tackle enemy combatants online in 50-versus-50 skirmishes across a dynamically shifting frontline, choose one of 14 playable roles within infantry, recon, and armor unit types, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles, and equipment.

