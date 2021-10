When I say tiny home, I mean truly tiny home. This home on wheels, what looks to be on a trailer, is 128 square feet of adorableness. This home is 128 square feet but has a ton of charm. Right now it is listed on Zillow for $19,900. It has a bed and a bathroom, a dining and living area and surprisingly good amount of storage. I find the kitchen to be adorable as well. Plus with it on wheel you could pretty much take it anywhere you can find a place.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO