Bryan Cranston Moves to the Upper West Side

By Mike Mishkin
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star of “Breaking Bad” and “Malcom in the Middle” has secured a new pad on the Upper West Side, The Real Deal reports, and it’s located in a building which has made plenty of headlines. Bryan Cranston paid $5.6 million for a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment at Harperley...

ilovetheupperwestside.com

CinemaBlend

Jerry Seinfeld Joined Forces With Bryan Cranston To Celebrate Seinfeld’s New Streaming Home

After Hulu's streaming rights deal for Seinfeld expired in June 2021, the show was stuck in a sort of limbo, with many fans left wondering what would happen to the beloved sitcom's digital existence. After all, there’s only so many times one can watch the same edited-to-hell syndicated episodes on cable before going a little crazy. That’s where Netflix came in: the streaming giant just dropped every season of Seinfeld into its lineup, and star Jerry Seinfeld joined forces with Bryan Cranston for a celebratory promo video.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Seinfeld Locations on the Upper West Side!

The last “Seinfeld” episode aired on May 14, 1998. Yet the show today is just as popular and lucrative as ever, with Netflix throwing down $160 million for the global streaming rights beginning in 2021 after Hulu spent that same amount for their 6-year deal in 2015. The show about...
TV SERIES
connectcre.com

Parking Garage with Air Rights Trades on Upper West Side

Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $9.35-million sale of a parking garage at 102 W. 107th St. Located between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the property stands four stories and features two service elevators and below-grade space. The property sale was arranged by an Ariel Property...
REAL ESTATE
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

See Jennifer Hudson Celebrate 40th Birthday With Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Neighborhood' Character to Suffer Devastating Loss in Upcoming Episode

The Neighborhood is a comedy, but new showrunner Meg DeLoatch plans to take the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, in a more serious direction in Season 4. In the upcoming Oct. 11 episode of the CBS sitcom, Beth Behrs' character Gemma will suffer a miscarriage, inspired by DeLoatch's own experiences. DeLoatch defended using a multi-camera sitcom to tell this story, noting it helps normalize the discussion of a tragedy millions of parents face.
TV SERIES
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
