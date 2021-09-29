CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Quartier Des Spectacles Partnership And Panasonic Sign A Partnership Agreement

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and Panasonic are pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreementthat will run for three years starting in the spring of 2022. The exceptional collaboration is related to the Urban Digital Laboratory, which includes hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment installed in public spaces. The new agreement will help showcase the many attributes of the Quartier des Spectacles.

Panasonic chooses the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal and sign a 3 years partnership with the organization

The new association will benefit festivals and events, as well as Montreal artists and creators, who will be able to make use of Panasonic's newest immersive technology to bring their projects to life. The agreement follows a public call for proposals. Under its terms, Panasonic will support the Partnership's vision for the Quartier des Spectacles as a global leader in artistic creation and innovation. All video projectors for the façades of the Grande Bibliothèque, UQAM's Pavillon Président-Kennedy, the Wilder Building and the walls of buildings beside Saint-Laurent metro station were upgraded last spring.

Between 2022 and 2025, designers and professionals from Panasonic's offices in Japan and Canada will work with the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership team four times a year to share their expertise and discuss the latest advances in the field, giving the Partnership's team access to training and loans of new equipment. Each year for the duration of the agreement, a $20,000 grant will be earmarked for the artistic community, for the production of an original project.

The agreement between the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and Panasonic will therefore benefit all companies active in Canada's culture and entertainment sector. The equipment will provide opportunities for every organization active in the field to use the most advanced technology available for outdoor projections. With the new partnership, and thanks to the provision of cutting-edge technology, Panasonic is reaffirming its position as a global leader in entertainment technology. The partnership agreement will allow it to continue implementing its support program for cultural institutions, with the aim of showcasing art and culture in Canada by making the very latest audio-visual projection technology easily accessible to all.

"It is a great privilege to see an internationally renowned partner like Panasonic invest in the Quartier des Spectacles and make it a hub for experimentation with its most innovative technologies. It is a wonderful project for visitors, who will have a front-row view of the resulting avant-garde projects, and also for Montreal's creative industry, which will have privileged access to the new equipment. Montreal is a unique and sought-after destination in digital creation, and the Quartier des Spectacles is at the heart of it. We hope this partnership will inspire the art and technology communities to develop bold new projects for our district," said Éric Lefebvre, executive director of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.

"It is a great honor for Panasonic Canada to partner with Quartier des Spectacles and be part of their vision to become a cultural hub of artistic creation, innovation and presentation on a global scale" said Stefan Berens, head of Panasonic Media and Entertainment division in Canada.

As part of Panasonic's commitment to supporting the world-leading entertainment community in Montreal and Quebec, we are honored to be a part of the QDS eco system with our immersive projection technology. We look forward to this QDS project becoming a global destination and an example for creative communities around the world" said Paul Boyland, Creative Industry Manager at Panasonic Media Entertainment Business Division in Tokyo.

ABOUT THE QUARTIER DES SPECTACLES AND THE QUARTIER DES SPECTACLES PARTNERSHIP

The Quartier des Spectacles is Montreal's cultural heart, boasting North America's most concentrated and diverse group of cultural venues. Year round, the district is home to countless festivals and events, and hosts innovative urban installations involving cutting-edge lighting design, immersive environments or interactive digital spaces. The Quartier des Spectacles is a showcase for new multimedia technology, making Montreal a global leader in the urban exhibition of digital content.

The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, founded in 2003, is a non-profit organization with more than 85 members active in the district. It is responsible for animating the Quartier des Spectacles by programming cultural activities, managing and animating public spaces, providing distinctive illumination and promoting the Quartier as a must-visit cultural destination. The Partnership benefits from the support of the Ville de Montréal.

More information: quartierdesspectacles.com

ABOUT THE URBAN DIGITAL LABORATORY

With more than 300 pieces of equipment installed throughout the Quartier des Spectacles (1 km 2) and an extensive control network, the Urban Digital Laboratory offers excellent opportunities for technological innovation. At the heart of the emerging smart city, with close ties to a variety of partners, including the Ville de Montréal, it is a true urban laboratory designed for experimentation.

Current technological capabilities make it possible to transform public space into playful, interactive places that are increasingly connected to citizens. The district has strong technological development potential, driven by rapid progress in digital technology and its uses. Hyper-geolocation, the Internet of Things, the development of 5G networking, virtual reality headsets and global telepresence are just a few of the technologies for discovering everything the Quartier des Spectacles has to offer. The intersection of art and technology contributes to the exploration of bold, unprecedented cultural experiences. As a result, the Quartier des Spectacles has become one of North America's leading hubs for the incubation and discovery of creative practices intended for large-scale deployment in public space, making Montreal a major player on the international stage.

ABOUT PANASONIC

A subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, Panasonic Canada Inc. is committed to creating a better life and a better world by providing leading technology to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the country. The company leverages its strengths in Living Spaces, Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Connected Solutions and Automated Supply Chains to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Best Regarded Companies for 2019.

Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations:  www.panasonic.com/ca

PHOTOS

Download online. Please include a photo caption and credits.

SOURCE Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles

