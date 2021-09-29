CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Adoption Of Next-Generation Connectivity Devices Could Be Gateway For Personal Cloud Market Growth

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent market survey by market intelligence provider Fact.MR, the global personal cloud market reached a valuation of US$ 30 Bn in 2020. Expanding at a stupendous 40% CAGR, Fact.MR projects the total revenue to top US$ 220 Bn in 2031.

Increasing demand for high-frequency data access and sharing, along with cost-effective data storage solutions for personal and professional data is propelling sales of personal cloud software and services.

In addition to this, an increasing number of social media platforms and rapidly expanding tech-savvy population are boosting the adoption of personal cloud services. Customers are looking for safer ways to store their photos, videos, contacts, and documents without compromising device storage. This, in turn, is anticipated to continue fueling sales of personal cloud services.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

Personal cloud market players are offering subscriptions to cater the demand for effective storage solutions and safety against data loss to smartphones and tablets users. For corporate organizations, companies such as Amazon Web Services are providing personal cloud services for storing larger sets of data and information.

Backed by these factors, product innovations and enhanced security features in personal cloud services are on the card. Rapid digitization in various industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality, and retail are anticipated to fuel the demand for personal cloud services in the forthcoming years.

As per Fact.MR's regional analysis, North America is anticipated to account for 40% of the global personal cloud market. Growth in this region can be attributed to increasing adoption of technology-based products in various sectors, including banking and finance, transportation, and foodservice sectors.

In addition to this, rising demand for network-attached storage (NAS) personal cloud servers in Japan, Canada, and Germany will continue boosting sales of personal cloud services over the forecast period.

"Penetration of connected technologies such as IoT devices and wearables is expected to fuel sales of personal cloud services. The market also will gain from the emergence of smart home technologies and high demand for mobile data storage and backup," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Personal Cloud Market Survey

  • In terms of user type, enterprises will account for maximum sales of personal cloud services.
  • Based on cloud type, the online cloud segment is anticipated to hold 40% of the total personal cloud market share.
  • Indirect revenue source is projected to dominate the revenue segment over the assessment period.
  • The U.S. is anticipated to lead the North America personal cloud market owing to increasing investments in development of technology and the presence of key market players.
  • Germany will continue exhibiting high demand for personal cloud services, with sales growing at a 25% CAGR through 2031.
  • Japan will emerge as an attractive personal cloud market, with sales surpassing US$ 35 Bn by 2031.

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) trend in enterprises is expected to fuel sales of personal cloud services.
  • Increasing demand for recovery systems for data protection is anticipated to bode well for the global personal cloud market.

Restraints:

  • High initial costs associated with personal cloud setup might dampen sales prospects of personal cloud services.
  • Increasing number of cyberattacks and data breach threats in small and medium scale enterprises might hinder sales of personal cloud services.

To gain in-depth insights on Personal Cloud Market, request methodology at

Competitive Landscape

Leading personal cloud service providers are focusing on research and development activities to launch innovative and safer data storage solutions. Besides this, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations will remain prominent growth strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in June 2021, Wisekey International Holding SA, a leader in cybersecurity and IoT services, launched WISeID Cloud Storage service. The new platform enables users to store files in the cloud which is secured by WISeKey's Swiss technologies.

Key Players in the Personal Cloud Market Include:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Box Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Dropbox Inc.
  • Google
  • Mozy Inc.
  • SpiderOak
  • Seagate
  • Egnyte Inc.
  • Sugarsync
  • ElephantDrive
  • Western Digital
  • D-Link Corporation
  • Buffalo Technology
  • ASUS Cloud
  • Ubuntu One

More Valuable Insights on Personal Cloud Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the personal cloud market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global personal cloud market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Cloud Type:

  • Online Cloud
  • NAS Cloud
  • Server Cloud
  • Home-Made Cloud
  • On-Premises Cloud

Revenue:

  • Direct Revenue Source of Personal Cloud
  • Indirect Revenue Source of Personal Cloud

Hosting Type:

  • Service Provider Hosted Personal Cloud
  • User Hosted Personal Cloud

User Type:

  • Use of Personal Cloud by Consumers
  • Use of Personal Cloud by Enterprises
  • Use of Personal Cloud by Small Businesses
  • Use of Personal Cloud by Medium Businesses

Regions:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Personal Cloud Market Report

  • The report offers insight into personal cloud market demand outlook for 2021-2031
  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for personal cloud market between 2021 and 2031
  • Personal cloud market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
  • Personal cloud market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain -

SAP Cloud Platform Services Market-A complicated cloud environment has resulted from the growing number of solutions in the entire cloud ecosystem. Cloud users are encountering issues in managing applications, integrating, workload management, and other aspects of the cloud computing arena as the focus shifts to cloud platforms. With expanding small and big scale organizations stepping into SAP cloud platform services to increase business performance, the SAP cloud platform services market is expected to remain bullish in the coming years.

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market -With the rising adoption of cloud deployment models by businesses for a variety of software and business operations, the requirement for security is becoming more important. Because users might be from both inside and outside the typical organizational perimeter, cloud access security brokers are an emerging technology that is primarily used to secure the massively growing usage of cloud services as well as users' access to them. Because of its extensive applications in maintaining and improving security, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud access security brokers.

Server Station Market -With the steady rise in digitalization, the server station market has expanded dramatically in recent years. The information and technology sector is critical to a country's economic development and progress. With the rising Information & Technology industry, the requirement for sustaining a company's whole system, work processes, and data storage at the office has also expanded, resulting in a large increase in server station demand. The use of server stations has expanded dramatically in recent years, from small and medium businesses to large multinational corporations.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & healthcare to technology & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra SinghUS Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583E: sales@factmr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adoption-of-next-generation-connectivity-devices-could-be-gateway-for-personal-cloud-market-growth-301387910.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

Satellite connectivity and video market expected to double over next decade

With OneWeb on the rise and Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation about to ramp up from its beta phase, the non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite constellation industry is providing to be a huge spur to the overall satellite market and its market value will double between 2020 to 2030, says consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Cloud-first and Mobile-friendly IT Architecture Drive Secure Web Gateway Market

The growing number of enterprises pivoting away from legacy hub-and-spoke to a contemporary cloud-first and mobile-friendly IT architecture drove the robust year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue increase in the $2 B Secure Web Gateway (SWG) market, according to recently published report from Dell’Oro Group. “We see a growing comfort level and willingness...
COMPUTERS
iotbusinessnews.com

Ericsson IoT Cloud Connect simplifies connecting cellular IoT devices to AWS

Ericsson’s new Cloud Connect service, an integrated component of the Ericsson Internet of Things (IoT) Accelerator, makes it easy for enterprises to securely connect cellular devices to public cloud IoT endpoints such as AWS IoT Core. With an estimated five billion cellular IoT devices to be in use by the...
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

The Trauma Fixation Devices Market To See Growth Based On Immediate Adoption Of Advancements (Reaching US$ 3,300 Million) Between 2025

The Trauma Fixation Devices Market will be worth US$ 3,300 Million at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2025. With seamless digital exploration on the anvil, greater patient volume is likely to be enclosed worldwide with no geographical barriers to hold back. Telehealth is there is added to the digital transformation wave, thereby revolutionizing the healthcare vertical.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Personal Cloud#Cloud Storage#Cloud Software#Cloud Service#Cagr#Amazon Web Services#Nas
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Integration Market to See Booming Worldwide Growth | AWS, Microsoft, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Integration Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Integration Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Integration Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Overcome the data challenges of cloud adoption

Cloud adoption is at an all-time high, and an overwhelming majority of organizations run at least part of their business in the cloud. A 2020 report from IDG found that only 8% of respondents claimed their total IT environment was on-premises, meaning that for 92% of companies, part of their infrastructure or applications are hosted in the cloud.
COMPUTERS
Las Vegas Herald

Connected Health Device Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the connected health device market have evolved through a number of stage. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the connected health device market is expected to reach $42.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 16.9%. In this market, wellness device is expected to remain the largest product type, and hospitals/clinic segment is expected to remain the largest end use. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like a rapidly growing aging population with chronic diseases, rising disposable income, and increased adoption of smart phones.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Next 10 Years To See Growth Of Arthroscopic Devices Market On Two Fronts - Organic And Inorganic (Reaching US $10 Billion)

The Arthroscopic Devices Market is destined to reach US $10 Billion at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 to 2029. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
TheStreet

United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product Type (Connected Sensors v/s Integrated Connected Devices), By Technology (Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. United...
MARKET ANALYSIS
houstonmirror.com

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market is anticipated to achieve significant growth rate till 2027

The business intelligence study details the major trends and developments that surround the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market and could influence the industry's growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. It covers the crucial consumer as well as industry segments in the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market and provides data related to their performance potential over the forecast period. It also presents detailed overview of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market's demand dynamics during the forecast years and offers information about factors that can bring about changes in the same during the forecast period. The research report is a collaborative effort of research analysts who have compiled the necessary background and primary data related to the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market through various creditable and valid sources. The report throws light on the regional as well as competitive landscape of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market. It provides essential data related to the major drivers and motivators that can stimulate growth and development in the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market in coming years. It also presents valuable information pertaining to the restraints or barriers that my hamper the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market's future trajectory in coming years.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Comviva Unveils Next Generation MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio

Launches the next-generation AI powered omni-channel Marketing Platform with a new digital marketing and enhanced loyalty & rewards solution. Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its exciting new capabilities to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) deliver personalized customer experience at scale and drive growth. The new launch...
SOFTWARE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Human aspect of the cloud adoption journey

More and more agencies are ramping up their cloud migration journey, but adoption does not come without buy-in from its people. Beyond the investments in technology, investing in the workforce is just as crucial — and that starts at the top. Agency leaders who understand and embrace the journey will...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Ring Announces Next Generation of Home Security Devices and Services That Protect Every Corner of the Home

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021-- Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, today introduced several new home security devices, features and services that build on a promise of peace of mind. From robotics to connectivity to computer vision, Ring continues to innovate and deliver solutions that work better together for true, whole-home security. Ring announcements today include:
ELECTRONICS
Entrepreneur

The Rise In Adoption of Deeptech And Cloud

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Artificial intelligence (AI), public Cloud spaces has indeed seen a huge growth and this growth has become more significant during the last 18 months. Roopan Aulakh, MD, pi Ventures; Swapnil Jain, CEO-Co-Founder, Observe.ai and Sandeep Bhargava, MD, Rackspace Technologies discussed AI, robotics, machine learning and the future of design in Entrepreneur India’s Tech and Innovation Summit.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Smart Medical Devices Market To See Stunning Growth | Apple, Vital Connect, Fitbit

Latest published research document on Global Smart Medical Devices Market describes how medical device/equipment manufacturers across the globe are contemplating to enter top growth trajectories to expand their business. This thought leadership illuminates the massive potential that Countries in Asia holds and how Smart Medical Devices Industry manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthen their regulations along with building a unique distribution network across the countries.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

OneQode Unveils High Performance, Next Generation Cloud Platform Purpose Built For The $200 Billion Gaming Industry

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneQode, a Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company, announced today that their high-performance cloud platform is ready for service. Until now, the architecture of leading public cloud platforms has not been built for the performance requirements of modern multiplayer games and the demand for latency-optimised...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Aktana Launches Next Generation of its Contextual Intelligence Engine to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide AI Adoption

New Engine Integrates All Sources of Insight and Uses Transparent AI to Overcome Barriers to Scale. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, announced its Contextual Intelligence Engine (CIE) 2.0. The upgraded version of the CIE is designed specifically for two of the most urgent needs in life sciences commercial operations today: omnichannel optimization and AI flexibility. Contextual Intelligence Engine 2.0 can work with any number of analytical models simultaneously to find the best combination of all possible activities, in all channels, by all members of the commercial team.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market (2021 To 2030) - By Connectivity, Fit, Aircraft Type And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Interface Device Market by Connectivity, Fit and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Aircraft interface devices are hardware systems that enable the interface between an electronic flight bag and the aircraft data...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy