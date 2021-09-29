Cape May Zoo’s New Residents Are a Hoot…They’re Owls

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was active, wet, and hot. Every single weekend of the summer beach season had some rain, substantial clouds, or miserably cool temperatures. Having said that, we still found plenty of warm weather and water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO