Cape May, NJ

Cape May Zoo’s New Residents Are a Hoot…They’re Owls

By Eddie Davis
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are two new residents at the Cape May Zoo. Who-who-who?. Okay, so I broke out the oldest joke in the world to tell you that the Cape May Zoo is celebrating the arrival of two new owls to their owl habitat. But these owls are special - they are...

