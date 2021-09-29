CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Reveals This Holiday Season's Most-Wanted Toys With 8th Annual Top-Rated By Kids Toy List

Get your shopping lists ready! Walmart, America's Best Toy Shop, revealed its annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List, featuring the must-have toys of the holiday season. Selected by real kids, this year's top picks include 16 Walmart exclusives - more than any year before.

"Our customers know Walmart is the #1 toy destination with the best selection of the most popular toys, all at Walmart's incredibly low prices," said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of toys at Walmart U.S. "This year, we're proud to help customers plan ahead and shop the most sought-after toys now with our Top-Rated by Kids Toy List as their guide. And, with an expanded toy assortment that's bigger than ever, customers will be able to find gifts for every child on their list at Walmart."

This year's list features the hottest toys for kids of all ages that span themes from learning-based play to active toys for outdoor fun. And now, drumroll please:

Walmart's 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Awakening ImaginationIn a world full of screen time, these toys inspire children to use their imagination and build their own worlds through play.

Edutainment ExpressionMerge the worlds of learning and play to express creativity everyday with these toys.

Fresh Air FunOn or off wheels, these Walmart-exclusive toys encourage kids to go outside and feel the cool breeze in their hair.

Not-So-Pretend PetsFun, interactive toy pets are perfect for toddlers through tweens.

On-Screen and Streaming FavoritesThese toys bring popular TV and movie characters to life in new ways.

Timeless ToysTried-and-true classics with a twist that spark excitement across generations.

Expanded Toy Assortment + More Toys for Walmart Pickup & Delivery

Walmart has more than doubled its toy assortment this year, including many that are only available at Walmart. And, to make it even easier and more convenient for customers to check off their lists, Walmart has added hundreds of additional toys now available for pickup and delivery.

In stores, Walmart is making extra space for its expanded toy assortment, adding an average of 4,400 additional square feet at select stores, by turning Walmart Garden Centers into bonus holiday shopping aisles where customers can shop toys, bicycles, wrapping paper and other seasonal items.

All the toys highlighted on this year's Top-Rated by Kids list are available in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. With many convenient pickup and delivery options, including curbside pickup and delivery as soon as the same day, Express delivery or free two-day delivery, Walmart customers can shop for all the Top Rated by Kids toys however and whenever they want to shop.

Walmart Helps Keep Top Secret Gifts Under Wraps

With an exciting new offering this year, Walmart will help families keep their best gifts under wraps until the big day. Any gift purchased for delivery from Walmart stores will arrive in new branded, peek-proof bags - at no extra cost to customers.

The Magical Wonders of Walmart Wonder Lab

For kids to be able to experience the Top-Rated by Kids toys from the comfort of home, the Walmart Wonder Lab is back this year and better than ever. The Walmart Wonder Lab is an online destination powered by eko where kids can play and engage with hundreds of toys from America's Best Toy Shop aisles, transporting kids into a choice-driven experience where kids can virtually unbox, test and play with this holiday season's hottest toys.

For more information on the Top Rated by Kids toy list, visit www.walmart.com/toprated.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005254/en/

