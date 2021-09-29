CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail Sports Betting Begins September 30 With Foxwoods Resort Casino And DraftKings

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. and BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announce retail sports betting in Connecticut will begin on September 30 at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Players will be able to place bets at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods - located at the Ultimate Race Book in Rainmaker Casino - in addition to betting kiosks located across the resort. Statewide, off-reservation online sports betting and iGaming is expected to launch in early October pending regulatory approvals.

The DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods gives players the opportunity to place wagers on a variety of betting markets across professional and collegiate sports via kiosks and in-person. In the coming weeks, DraftKings and Foxwoods will announce the opening of their permanent retail sportsbook, currently in the final stages of construction.

"Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests and Connecticut residents," Rodney Butler, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman said. "We thank Governor Lamont and his administration, regulators, and the many lawmakers who helped pave the way for legal sports betting and expanded gaming in the state. Their collaboration and hard work has allowed trusted gaming operators like our Tribe and DraftKings to help lead innovation across Connecticut. With NFL season in full force, it's game on, and we look forward to a successful launch."

"We're thrilled to join the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in bringing a holistic and delightful sports betting experience for customers in Connecticut," said Matt Kalish, co-founder and President of DraftKings North America. "By leveraging the Tribe's expertise in developing and operating one of the largest resort casinos in the world, we are excited to bring new offerings for consumers in The Constitution State."

According to the American Gaming Association, more than 42 million Americans are expected to place a wager on professional football this season, up 36 percent from last year.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods and DraftKings take responsible gaming seriously. An active member of the American Gaming Association, DraftKings has committed to promoting the association's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign which teaches customers responsible gaming best practices such as setting a budget and sticking to it and only playing with legal, regulated operators. Similarly, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods are committed to supporting the development of awareness and prevention programs for problem gaming - including operating the first self-exclusion program in the country.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As leaders of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course, luxury spa, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network, and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms; dining options for all tastes; luxurious spas; award-winning golf; state-of-the-art theaters; Tanger Outlet Mall; conference space for groups of all sizes; and free online casino games at FoxwoodsONLINE.com. There is always something new at Foxwoods, most recently the arrival of Foxwoods Extreme Adventures. Adventure knows no limit as guests can zipline or race around on a European-style indoor karting track. Foxwoods Resort Casino truly is The Wonder Of It All, providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. Foxwoods, opened in 1992, is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings' control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

DraftKings: media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

