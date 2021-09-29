CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vuzix Signs Distribution Agreement With Acuraflow And Receives Initial Smart Glasses Order

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Acuraflow, a developer and deployer of sustainable management solutions, and has received an initial order from them for Smart Glasses.

Acuraflow, established 65 years ago under the name of Bruno Schillig, serves the oil and gas, chemical, mining, utilities, automotive, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. Originally focused on Argentina, the company has expanded to the United States and Latin America.

"This distribution agreement with Vuzix is very important for us to continue serving LATAM with digital transformation in industrial companies and to expand into education and healthcare. We view Vuzix products as best in class, especially for logistics, picking and medical use cases, where Vuzix excels on being lightweight and easy to use. As a master distributor in the region, our customers will be able to purchase Vuzix products with better shipping conditions, competitive landed costs, and a host of value-added services," stated Lucas Reed, Business Development Manager at Acuraflow.

"We continue to expand our global reach with the addition of established distribution partners such as Acuraflow," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "With their value-added services approach, they are focused on accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies among their customers and we look forward to an expanding relationship with them."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 210 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Acuraflow and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-signs-distribution-agreement-with-acuraflow-and-receives-initial-smart-glasses-order-301387905.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Acronis And ITCloud.ca Enter A Canadian Distribution Agreement

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ITCloud.ca, distributor of continuity, cybersecurity and productivity cloud solutions throughout Canada, has been selected as a Cloud Distributor for Acronis. ITCloud.ca will be distributing the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform, built to enable cyber protection solutions for managed service providers (MSP), to...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Comcast enters smart-TV market with launch of Sky Glass in Europe

Comcast Corp. on Thursday said it has built a smart TV that will run on its own operating system, the company’s latest answer to the streaming wars. The broadband-powered smart TV, called Sky Glass, will be available to U.K. customers of Sky, Comcast’s European pay-TV unit, later this month and in other European markets next year. The company wouldn’t say whether a Comcast-powered smart TV would be launched in the U.S. soon.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Tax Receivable Agreements Under the Microscope

Carvana Co. is an unmitigated Wall Street success story, as evidenced by its nearly $28 billion market capitalization. Recently, however, the company and its founders were cast in a harsh light by the Wall Street Journal in an article suggesting that said founders were operating the company largely for their personal benefit, and only secondarily for the benefit of the public owners of the company’s “low-vote” stock.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Vuzix Corporation#Vuzi#Augmented Reality#Ar#Acuraflow#Latam#Business Development#Vuzix Corporation Vuzix#Company
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tugboat Logic and TD SYNNEX Team Up in First-Time Distribution Agreement

TD SYNNEX Expands Security Portfolio with Tugboat Logic's Leading Security Compliance and Assurance SaaS Platform. BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust, a leading security assurance company, today announced it has joined forces with TD SYNNEX to accelerate the adoption of Tugboat Logic's leading security compliance and assurance SaaS platform. The distribution agreement covering North America represents an expansion of the TD SYNNEX security portfolio.
TECHNOLOGY
TravelDailyNews.com

Sabre and Emirates reach new distribution agreement

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, and SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS – Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airlines, have signed a new multi-year, worldwide distribution agreement. The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with...
ECONOMY
mcduffieprogress.com

CP Kelco Expands Distribution Agreement with IMCD into Mexico Market

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced expansion of its distribution agreement with IMCD to serve the growing market in Mexico. Effective in September 2021, IMCD will be the company's strategic distributor in Mexico across all market segments of food, plus consumer and industrial (C&I) applications, for CP Kelco's unique portfolio of hydrocolloid and fiber solutions, including GENU® Pectin, KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum, GENU® Carrageenan, KELTROL® Xanthan Gum, CELLULON™ Fermentation-Derived Cellulose and the newest addition, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

ESE Signs Distribution Agreement With Motion Systems, A Global Leader In Motion Platforms And Simulator Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (" ESE" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Digital Motorsports (" DMS") has entered into a distribution agreement with a leading manufacturer of motion platforms (" Motion Systems") to distribute motion platforms and simulators for professional racing drivers and esports competitors.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Argentina
TheStreet

Siklu Announces Distribution Agreement With Hills Australia

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a world leader in millimeter wave (mmWave) fixed wireless systems, today announced a distribution agreement for the full range of Siklu products with Hills Australia, a leading supplier of security and networking technology in Australia. Hills technology partners and customers now have...
ECONOMY
WWD

G-III Signs Agreement to Purchase Sonia Rykiel

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has signed an agreement to purchase the legendary French fashion brand Sonia Rykiel. The purchase price was not disclosed. The brand had been owned by brothers Eric Dayan and Michael Dayan since 2020, entrepreneurs who have built an online private sales platform. The pair won a court-managed bidding process for the brand’s assets, including archives, intellectual property rights, prototypes and the prior collection. The label’s previous owners had struggled to make it profitable despite its heritage and critical approval of collections by the earlier designer, Julie de Libran. The Dayan brothers took over the label just under a year after it had gone into receivership.
BUSINESS
AFP

Samsung forecasts near-30% jump in Q3 operating profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in third-quarter operating profits on Friday. Samsung Electronics shares were up 0.2 percent in early trade in Seoul.
BUSINESS
reviewofoptometry.com

Low Vision Smart Glasses Powered by Cell Phone

The new Eye4 augmented reality glasses by Eyedaptic may give your low vision patients a better chance at performing daily tasks such as reading and using a computer. An upgrade to previous models, the Eye4 allows the glasses to be tethered to a smartphone, giving it dual functionality as both a wearable and handheld magnifier, the company explains.
ELECTRONICS
casinobeats.com

Spinstars signs exclusive Microgaming distribution deal

Microgaming has rolled-out and exclusive partnership that will see Spinstars’ complete casino catalogue made available to additional markets through the supplier’s aggregation platform. This partnership will enable the igaming provider to tap into Microgaming’s distribution channel, which will enable Spinstars to expand its reach to players in Belgium, Germany and...
GAMBLING
Flight Global.com

Air Macau signs pilot training agreement with CAAC

Air Macau will for the first time send pilots to the Chinese mainland for training, after inking a training agreement with Civil Aviation Flight University of China (CAFUC). Under the agreement, Air Macau will send an undisclosed number of trainees to CAFUC, with the aim of “cultivating a new batch of civil aviation talents in Macau”, says the carrier.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bitcoinist.com

UAE Authorities Sign Agreement To Support Crypto Trading

Crypto adoption in the Middle East is higher than it has ever been. And regulatory frameworks to support crypto-related financial services are growing. The United Arab Emirates’ Securities and Commodities Authority has signed an agreement with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA). This agreement aims to support the regulation and trading of cryptocurrencies in DWTCA’s economic-free zone. Emirates news agency (WAM) reported this on Wednesday.
MARKETS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Ingredion, Batory Foods sign distribution agreement for 15 states

Ingredion Inc. signed a new strategic distribution agreement with Batory Foods that consolidates Ingredion’s distributor reach in the West and central Midwest. Ingredion Inc. (Westchester, IL) signed a new strategic distribution agreement with Batory Foods (Rosemont, IL) that consolidates Ingredion’s distributor reach in the West and central Midwest. Batory Foods is now Ingredion’s authorized licensed distributor of systems and ingredient solutions in 15 states: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy