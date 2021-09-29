CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Global Telecom Power Systems Market (2021 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Power Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (DC Power Systems, AC Power Systems, Digital Electricity), By Grid Type, By Power Source, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom power systems market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2028, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The rising demand for high-speed data connectivity and rising penetration of smartphones has escalated the demand for advanced telecom power systems globally. Factors such as the rising investments in hybrid telecom infrastructure, escalating demand for video streaming, and a significant rise in digital content consumption are also expected to offer enormous growth opportunities for the market.The surging energy consumption per household worldwide has compelled market players to develop innovations such as collaborative user interaction, distribution grid automation, and the automated system controls to ensure continuous power supply. Besides, the rising deployment of 5G network globally is compelling telecom power system providers to realign their product offerings. 5G networks could deliver benefits such as ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, mass communication, changing business operations, and improving the telecom power system's decision-making intelligence for vertical industries. According to the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), the combination of 5G network with telecom power grids is expected to provide a solid foundation for the smart industrial revolution.The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities across several industries, resulting in the slow deployment of fiber and 5G networks. Moreover, the rising pressure on mobile and communication networks due to the sudden transition to a remote working model is leading to outages as well as a heavy load on existing systems mounted in telecom towers. To cope with the escalating power supply demand, telecom operators are reshaping their strategies and contingency plans for dealing with power outages and load issues. Telecom Power Systems Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of more than 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the proliferation of the internet and increased deployment of telecom towers in developing countries in the region
  • In terms of product, the DC telecom power system segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 60.0%. This may be attributed to the DC-powered data communication systems being galvanically insulated, which helps in eliminating disturbances from the utilities
  • In terms of power source, the diesel-solar segment is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the ability of these power sources to reduce CO2 emissions and store and use solar energy for charging whenever needed

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Introduction3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3 Market Dynamics3.3.1 Market driver analysis3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis3.3.3 Industry opportunities3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools3.5.1 Porter's five forces analysis3.5.2 PEST analysis Chapter 4 Product Estimates and Trend Analysis4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3 AC Power Systems4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.4 DC Power Systems4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)4.5 Digital Electricity4.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 5 Grid Type Estimates and Trend Analysis5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.2 Grid Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3 On-Grid5.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.4 Off-Grid5.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.5 Bad Grid5.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 6 Power Source Estimates and Trend Analysis6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.2 Power Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.3 Diesel-Battery6.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.4 Diesel-Solar6.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.5 Diesel-Wind6.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.6 Other Sources6.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis8.1 Recent Developments And Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2 Vendor Landscape8.2.1 Key competitor ranking analysis8.2.2. Company market positioning analysis Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Company Profiles - Telecom Power Systems market9.1.1 Apha Technologies, Services, Inc.9.1.1.1 Company overview9.1.1.2 Financial performance9.1.1.3 Service benchmarking9.1.1.4 Recent developments9.1.2 Ascot9.1.2.1 Company overview9.1.2.2 Financial performance9.1.2.3 Product benchmarking9.1.2.4 Recent developments9.1.3 Corning Incorporated9.1.3.1 Company overview9.1.3.2 Financial performance9.1.3.3 Product benchmarking9.1.3.4 Recent developments9.1.4 Cummins Inc.9.1.4.1 Company overview9.1.4.2 Financial performance9.1.4.3 Product benchmarking9.1.4.4 Recent developments9.1.5 Dynamic Power Group, Inc.9.1.5.1 Company overview9.1.5.2 Financial performance9.1.5.3 Product benchmarking9.1.5.4 Recent developments9.1.6 Eaton9.1.6.1 Company overview9.1.6.2 Financial performance9.1.6.3 Product benchmarking9.1.6.4 Recent developments9.1.7 Eltek9.1.7.1 Company overview9.1.7.2 Financial performance9.1.7.3 Product benchmarking9.1.7.4 Recent developments9.1.8 General Electric9.1.8.1 Company overview9.1.8.2 Financial performance9.1.8.3 Product benchmarking9.1.8.4 Recent developments9.1.9 Hangzhou ZhongHeng Power Energy Co. Ltd.9.1.9.1 Company overview9.1.9.2 Financial performance9.1.9.3 Product benchmarking9.1.9.4 Recent developments 9.1.10 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.9.1.10.1 Company overview9.1.10.2 Financial performance9.1.10.3 Product benchmarking9.1.10.4 Recent developments 9.1.11 Myers Power Products, Inc.9.1.11.1 Company overview9.1.11.2 Financial performance9.1.11.3 Product benchmarking9.1.11.4 Recent developments 9.1.12 Schneider Electric9.1.12.1 Company overview9.1.12.2 Financial performance9.1.12.3 Product benchmarking9.1.12.4 Recent developments 9.1.13 Staticon Ltd.9.1.13.1 Company overview9.1.13.2 Financial performance9.1.13.3 Product benchmarking9.1.13.4 Recent developments 9.1.14 UniPower, LLC9.1.14.1 Company overview9.1.14.2 Financial performance9.1.14.3 Product benchmarking9.1.14.4 Recent developments 9.1.15 Vertiv Group Corp.9.1.15.1 Company overview9.1.15.2 Financial performance9.1.15.3 Product benchmarking9.1.15.4 Recent developments 9.1.16 VoltServer Inc.9.1.16.1 Company overview9.1.16.2 Financial performance9.1.16.3 Product benchmarking9.1.16.4 Recent developments 9.1.17 ZTE Corporation9.1.17.1 Company overview9.1.17.2 Financial performance9.1.17.3 Product benchmarking9.1.17.4 Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x1gb7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-telecom-power-systems-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301387836.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Payment Market Share 2021: Global Overview, Industry Report, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Mobile Payment Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global mobile payments market reached a value of US$ 1.43 Billion in 2020. Mobile payment is an e-payment method that involves the use of mobile devices for authorizing, initiating and confirming monetary transactions. These payments are facilitated by mobile applications that are directly linked to the financial credentials of individuals. The use of these solutions ensures enhanced safety while making a payment due to the improved data security offered by these e-payment solutions. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across the retail, food, e-commerce and entertainment sectors.
CELL PHONES
Rebel Yell

Global Spintronics Market Research Report 2026: Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Trends & Growth of Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Spintronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Spintronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Spintronics, or spin electronics, are devices that detect and manipulate the electron spin in solid-state...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Women Apparel Market: (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global women apparel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Women's apparel is a broad category of products, including formal wear to casual...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Telecom#Dc Power Systems#Ac Power Systems#Digital Electricity#Grid Type#Power Source#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Sgcc
TheStreet

Global Nutricosmetics Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutricosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global nutricosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 118 billion cubic feet

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 118 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 1. That was larger than the average increase of 111 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.288 trillion cubic feet, down 532 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 176 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was down 13.4 cents, or 2.4%, at $5.541 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.511 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Samsung forecasts near-30% jump in Q3 operating profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in third-quarter operating profits on Friday. Samsung Electronics shares were up 0.2 percent in early trade in Seoul.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

4 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch After Monday's Dip

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Here are some highlights from the video:. Nvidia has transformed in a few years from a gaming company to a company focused on numerous high-growth markets like data centers and artificial...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

Coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) isn't having a good time of it lately. On Wednesday, the company's shares slid yet again, falling by nearly 6% after another coronavirus stock posted good news, and an analyst cut her price target on the biotech's shares. So what. On Tuesday, fellow COVID vaccine developer...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Under $20 That Could Make You a Fortune

Jushi Holdings is an up-and-coming cannabis operator that's a bargain right now. Cresco Labs is another attractively valued cannabis stock that's growing rapidly. SoFi Technologies is a fintech disruptor that could really take off when it obtains a banking license. It's best to view a stock's share price as kind...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy