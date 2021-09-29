CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Insights On The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Global Market To 2028 - By Application, Adhesive Chemistry And Region

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Powertrain, Interior Attachment), By Adhesive Chemistry (Solvent, Emulsion), By Region (North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight, and enhance the performance of vehicles is expected to drive the market growth.Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the product demand. In addition, the increasing focus of manufacturers on the development of lightweight vehicles will augment the product demand.The global automotive market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs). Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

  • The interior attachment application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high demand for vehicles with improved aesthetics
  • Emulsion-based adhesive tapes are expected to witness the fastest CAGR on account of the wide usage of these products in permanent application in car exteriors
  • The powertrain application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth on account of the rising product penetration in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains
  • Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue share, in 2020 owing to the high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive car models
  • Key market players focus on improving the product application scope in niche areas, such as powertrains and battery compartments, which is expected to drive the industry growth

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3. Technology Overview3.4. Regulatory Framework3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5.3. Industry Challenges3.5.4. Market Growth Opportunities3.6. Business Environmental Tool Analysis: Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6.1.1. Supplier Power3.6.1.2. Buyer Power3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat3.6.1.4. Threat of New Entrants3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis3.6.2.1. Political Landscape3.6.2.2. Economic Landscape3.6.2.3. Social Landscape3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape3.6.2.5. Environmental Landscape3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape Chapter 4. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2. Wire Harnessing4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)4.3. Powertrain4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)4.4. Acoustic Insulation4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)4.5. Interior Attachment4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)4.6. Exterior Attachment4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)4.7. Electronics4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)4.8. Chassis & Wheels4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million) Chapter 5. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Adhesive Chemistry Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Adhesive Chemistry Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2. Solvent-based Adhesives5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)5.3. Emulsion-based Adhesives5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)5.4. Hot Melt Adhesives5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)5.5. Radiation Adhesives5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million) Chapter 6. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry7.2. Vendor Landscape7.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners7.2.2. Key customers7.3. Public Companies7.3.1. Company Market Positioning7.4. Public Companies7.4.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators7.4.2. Geographical Presence Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. L&L Products, Inc.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Financial performance8.1.3. Product benchmarking8.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.2. Sika Automotive AG8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Financial performance8.2.3. Product benchmarking8.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.3. The 3M Company8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Financial performance8.3.3. Product benchmarking8.3.4. Strategic initiatives8.4. Specialty Pulp Manufacturing, Inc (SPMI)8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Financial performance8.4.3. Product benchmarking8.4.4. Strategic initiatives8.5. Nitto Denko Corporation8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Financial performance8.5.3. Product benchmarking8.5.4. Strategic initiatives8.6. Lida Industry Co, Ltd.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Financial performance8.6.3. Product benchmarking8.6.4. Strategic initiatives8.7. ThreeBond Co., Ltd.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Financial performance8.7.3. Product benchmarking8.7.4. Strategic initiatives8.8. PPG Industries8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Financial performance8.8.3. Product benchmarking8.8.4. Strategic initiatives8.9. ABI Tape Products8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Financial performance8.9.3. Product benchmarking8.9.4. Strategic initiatives8.10. Adchem Corporation8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Financial performance8.10.3. Product benchmarking8.10.4. Strategic initiatives8.11. Avery Dennison Corporation8.11.1. Company overview8.11.2. Financial performance8.11.3. Product benchmarking8.11.4. Strategic initiatives8.12. Saint Gobain8.12.1. Company overview8.12.2. Financial performance8.12.3. Product benchmarking8.12.4. Strategic initiatives8.13. Berry Plastics8.13.1. Company overview8.13.2. Financial performance8.13.3. Product benchmarking8.13.4. Strategic initiatives8.14. tesa SE8.14.1. Company overview8.14.2. Financial performance8.14.3. Product benchmarking8.14.4. Strategic initiatives8.15. Lintec Corporation8.15.1. Company overview8.15.2. Financial performance8.15.3. Product benchmarking8.15.4. Strategic initiatives8.16. Advance Tapes International Ltd.8.16.1. Company overview8.16.2. Financial performance8.16.3. Product benchmarking8.16.4. Strategic initiatives8.17. Scapa8.17.1. Company overview8.17.2. Financial performance8.17.3. Product benchmarking8.17.4. Strategic initiatives8.18. Intertape Polymer Group8.18.1. Company overview8.18.2. Financial performance8.18.3. Product benchmarking8.18.4. Strategic initiatives8.19. Shurtape8.19.1. Company overview8.19.2. Financial performance8.19.3. Product benchmarking8.19.4. Strategic initiatives8.20. Henkel AG8.20.1. Company overview8.20.2. Financial performance8.20.3. Product benchmarking8.20.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgvjtr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-automotive-adhesive-tapes-global-market-to-2028---by-application-adhesive-chemistry-and-region-301387827.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Outlook On The Property Management Software Global Market To 2026 - By Component, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global property management software market reached a value of US$ 1.51 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global...
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

The Adhesion Barriers Market To Move Across The Exalted Enigma Backed By Innovation

Adhesion barriers or anti-adhesions are medical implants, used post-surgeries to reduce or prevent internal adhesion (scarring) by separating tissue and organs, resulting in faster recovery. Available in gel, film, and liquid formulations, the sterile, transparent and highly viscous gels and collagen and gelatin-laden film-based adhesion barriers are highly preferred in all forms of surgery.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Overview by Type, Structure, Application and Regional Insights 2021-2028

Increasing research and development activities, advancements in genomics, and rising awareness regarding benefits of whole exome sequencing are some key factors expected to drive market growth. Market Dynamics:. Whole exome sequencing is a widely used and important next-generation sequencing technique that efficiently sequences all protein-coding regions in a genome. Whole...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Market Research#Key Market#Adhesive Chemistry Lrb#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Electric Vehicles
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Software Market Global Size, Share, Key Country Analysis, Growth Factors, Competitive Review, And Regional Forecast To 2027

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the Automotive Software market for the next few years. Industry revenue numbers for each geographical area are included in the study report. The research also includes an industry evaluation of developing innovations that focuses on creative business models, development opportunities, competitive strategic background, and a variety of value-added commodities that can drive market growth. Similarly, the study provides the most recent demand forecast for the given time period. In addition to assessing the industry's share in terms of production, development, and valuation, the analysis looks at the industry's share in terms of demand, growth, and valuation.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Hot Melt Adhesive Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hot Melt Adhesive Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hot melt adhesive market reached a value of US$ 6.75 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Laser Processing Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Vertical, Configuration, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Processing Market Research Report by Vertical, by Configuration, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Laser Processing Market size was estimated at USD 9,037.33 Million in...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Type, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Dealer Management System Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market size was estimated...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Water Treatment Polymers Market by Global Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com adds "Water Treatment Polymers Market - Global Report 2021-2027" to its research database. Polymers used is a large organic molecule that helps to remove the solids from liquid through solidifying and flocculation. Increasing demand for treated water is the major driving factor helping the market to grow, owing to the rising population and uses of water in various applications. Players are planning mergers and strategic investments in order to dominate the market and create a monopoly for their business. Covid19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain between the players and the end-users which is a restrain for this market. The growing demand from the chemical, petrochemical, and oil and gas industry, is expected to boost the market polyacrylamides and polyacrylates water treatment polymers.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Genetic Modification...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Wood Adhesives Market Worth $4.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Wood Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Natural & Synthetic), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Solventless), Application (Flooring & Deck, Plywood, Furniture, Cabinet, Particle Board, Window & Door) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Wood Adhesives Market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4 %. The market growth is being led by the increasing demand of adhesives in place of traditional fasteners. They provide strong bonds, clean finishes and are lightweight. They do not rust and have sealant properties. The growing demand in the packaging industry specially in furniture and cabinet. APAC region is the largest market for wood adhesives. The major concern is regarding the environmental and health impact of synthetic resin adhesives.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

IFIT postpones IPO, citing 'adverse market conditions'

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy