CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Meeder Muirfield Fund Is The #1 Performing Tactical Open-Ended Mutual Fund Among Morningstar Tactical Funds For The 10-Years As Of August 31, 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meeder Muirfield Fund, which is considered to be the best representation of Meeder Investment Management's unconstrained tactical strategy, celebrated its 33rd anniversary with several notable performance achievements.

One of the enduring goals throughout the Muirfield Fund's history has been to improve investor outcomes by helping investors remain committed to their investment strategy throughout a full market cycle. "Throughout the history of the fund, we have successfully navigated through bull and bear markets, the tech bubble, the financial crisis, and most recently, the COVID-19 global pandemic. We are honored to have the opportunity to assist our clients in achieving their goals and look forward to working alongside our clients each and every day," says Bob Meeder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meeder Investment Management.

Per the 10-year rankings as of August 31, 2021, the Muirfield Fund (Ticker: FLMIX) was ranked in the top 1 percent of open-ended mutual funds among the 128 strategies ranked in the Tactical Allocation category, according to Morningstar, Inc.® With the recent anniversary celebration, Bob Meeder comments, "while focusing on performance is never a winning strategy, we believe the performance is a validation of our investment process and our commitment to continuous improvement." In Morningstar's Tactical Allocation category, the Muirfield Fund ranked in the 14th percentile for the 1-year, 13th percentile for the 5-year, and top 1 percentile for the 10-year out of 255, 226, and 128 strategies, respectively.

Learn more about this important Fund milestone on the Meeder Muirfield Fund's 33rd Anniversary landing page ( meederinvestment.com/MuirfieldFund33rdAnniversary).

The Meeder Muirfield fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation using a Defensive Equity Strategy that can shift between 0-100% equity, fixed income or cash depending on its quantitative assessment of the risk-reward relationship of the stock market. Within the equity portion of the Defensive Equity Strategy, the fund may invest in various market capitalizations and industries, as well as international equities.

To learn more about Meeder Investment Management, the Muirfield Fund and its Defensive Equity Strategy, please call (614) 760-2100 or email lcurtis@meederinvestment.com. Learn more at MeederInvestment.com.

About Meeder Investment Management

Meeder Investment Management is dedicated to helping financial advisors and their clients reach their goals. Using a model-driven, multi-discipline/multi-factor approach to investing, the objective is to improve outcomes for investors with varying goals.

Years of navigating various market cycles have influenced Meeder's holistic approach to managing money. Meeder's investment philosophy encourages a multidimensional view, as the firm believes there are multiple forces that influence the market, and many ways to achieve investment objectives. This wide view of the markets, and Meeder's quantitative process, allows the firm to customize solutions and services for a variety of clients.

Meeder offers a full spectrum of mutual funds, including asset allocation, global/international, equity, and fixed income funds. Asset allocation portfolios are constructed using proprietary mutual funds and combine Equity, Defensive Equity and Fixed Income strategies, which are designed to complement one another to achieve client objectives.

Meeder Investment Management has been helping clients successfully reach their financial goals since the firm's inception in 1974. Located in Dublin, Ohio, Meeder has over 100 professionals dedicated to serving the financial needs of individuals, corporations, and government entities, with over $25 billion in assets under management, advisement, and administration. Meeder Investment Management operates as the parent entity to affiliated registered investment advisers Meeder Asset Management, Inc., Meeder Advisory Services, Inc., and Meeder Public Funds, Inc. Meeder Funds are distributed by Meeder Distribution Services, Inc., a broker-dealer affiliate of Meeder Investment Management. Meeder Asset Management, Inc., serves as the investment adviser to Meeder Funds and affiliated entity Mutual Fund Services Company serve as the administrator, accountant, and transfer agent for the Meeder Funds.

Important Disclosures

Rankings data represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the funds. Contact us at the address below to request a free copy of the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. This content is for informational and educational purposes only and not intended as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Morningstar Peer Group Percentile Ranking displays the Fund's actual rank within its Morningstar Category based on average annual total return and the number of funds in that category. The returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any applicable sales charge. Morningstar Peer Group Percentile Rankings are the Fund's total return rank relative to all funds in the same Morningstar category, where 1 is the highest percentile and 100 is the lowest percentile. Funds with the same performance figure are assigned the same absolute rank.

The inception date for the Institutional Class is 10/31/16. The inception date for the Retail Class is 8/10/ 88. For periods prior to inception of the Institutional Class, returns utilized to rank performance reflect an estimate based on performance of the fund's oldest Retail Class, adjusted for fees.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Meeder Funds are distributed by Meeder Distribution Services, Inc., Member FINRA. An affiliated registered investment adviser, Meeder Asset Management, Inc. serves as the investment adviser to the Meeder Funds and is paid a fee for its services

0174-MAM-09/08/2021-13406

© 2021 Meeder Investment Management, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Meeder Investment Management

Leah Curtis, CMO(614) 760-2100 lcurtis@meederinvestment.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meeder-muirfield-fund-is-the-1-performing-tactical-open-ended-mutual-fund-among-morningstar-tactical-funds-for-the-10-years-as-of-august-31-2021-301387329.html

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

Ten most highly rated funds revealed among European fund selectors

SharingAlpha, a user generated fund ratings and model portfolios platform, has revealed its recently highly rated funds in the month of September. Funds with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 10 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Fund' SharingAlpha rating logo. The list...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 BlackRock Mutual Funds You Must Certainly Buy

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $9.49 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Jun 30, 2020, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Large-cap funds are considered prudent choices for risk-averse investors when compared to their small and mid-cap counterparts. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history and offer more stability than mid or small caps. Companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
roi-nj.com

Pension fund had 28.63% return for year ending June 30 — by far its highest return in last 20 years

New Jersey’s pension fund generated a final, unaudited return of 28.63% for the 12-month period ending June 30 of this year. The return far surpasses any annual return on record for the last 20 years, as well as the 7.3% statutory assumed rate of return for Fiscal Year 2021 — although the Division of Investment noted that the numbers reported are unaudited, and there is the possibility of final audit adjustments.
ECONOMY
Time

Vanguard Review 2021: Known for Its Low-Cost Mutual Funds and ETFs

Whether you’re saving for retirement or stashing away money for a college education, Vanguard has options that match up with your goals. Passive investing in ETFs, mutual funds, and stocks is one of the best ways for everyday people to create a healthy financial future. Vanguard is one of the...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Thrivent Mutual Funds That You Must Consider Buying

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $ 23.8 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2020. Thrivent Financial has more than $162 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 125 investment professionals. Moreover, Thrivent...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Financial Advisors#The Muirfield Fund#The Tactical Allocation#Morningstar
Zacks.com

3 Must-Have Real Estate Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Mutual funds are the cheapest and most convenient option for investors looking to park their money in the real estate sector. This category of funds offers solid protection against inflation. Adding funds from the real-estate sector generally provides stability to a portfolio. This is because volatility in property prices is far less than the extent experienced by stocks. Adding such funds to a widely diversified portfolio would increase returns while significantly reducing the associated risk.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
crunchbase.com

No Real Slowdown: Funding For Cybersecurity Tops $14B For Year

While cybersecurity couldn’t quite match last quarter’s record-setting fundraising total, it showed almost no signs of slowing down. Now, the only real question that remains is: Will total funding for the year hit $20 billion?. Last quarter saw approximately $5.3 billion pour into the different areas of cyber. While the...
MARKETS
kelo.com

Column-Hedge funds most bullish on 10-year Treasuries since 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – If hedge fund plays on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries are a weather vane for investors’ risk appetite and the economic outlook more broadly, then hold on to your hats. Chicago futures markets data show they have built up their largest long position in 10-year U.S....
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

4 Funds to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Pick Up in August

The U.S. manufacturing space is gradually rebounding from its pandemic-led slump. Earlier in September, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its manufacturing PMI rose to 59.9% in August, a consecutive monthly rise. Adding to this positivity, on Sep 27, the Census Bureau reported that durable goods orders rose 1.8% for August, surpassing the consensus estimate of 0.7%. August's jump in orders makes it the sixth consecutive monthly gain as July’s figures were upwardly revised to a 0.5% rise (preliminary report was 0.1% decline).
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Public Mutual declares distributions of RM104m for 12 funds

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 30): Public Mutual Bhd, the unit trust management arm of Public Bank Bhd, has declared distributions amounting to more than RM104 million for 12 funds for the financial year ended Sept 30, 2021 (FY21). In a statement, the company said a gross distribution of 3.25 sen per...
MARKETS
njtechweekly.com

Which New Jersey Tech Startups Received Funding in July and August 2021?

A few months ago, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) unveiled a new web page that shows the funding that has been received by New Jersey startups at all stages of growth, as well as the mergers and acquisitions that have been happening all over the state. There is...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy